CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County grand jury returned an indictment last week against a convicted felon deputies said was riding around with a stolen gun.
James Paul Greer, 41, was nailed Dec. 7 with a stolen Ruger LPC following a traffic stop on U.S. 60 near Super Quik, according to a criminal citation. A Boyd County deputy pulled over Greer — who has a felony conviction in Ohio for breaking and entering — after he noticed the suspect had a blown headlight, the citation shows.
A Ruger LPC is a seven-shot semi-automatic .380 caliber pistol.
Greer was indicted last week on one count of receiving a stolen gun, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and four traffic violations.
Online jail records show Greer is out on bond.
If convicted, Greer could face one to five years apiece on each gun charge.
