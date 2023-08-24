ASHLAND The civil suit between two same-sex couples against former Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis is scheduled to begin next month as Davis’s team of attorneys garner controversial attention throughout the nation.
The two couples launched the case against Davis in 2015, requesting damages after Davis refused to issue marriage licenses following the landmark Supreme Court decision that recognized same-sex marriages as a fundamental right.
As the country debated fundamental religious “rules” and individual freedom, Davis was thrusted into the national spotlight as a religious martyr who only acted under “God’s authority.”
The couples named in the lawsuit, David Ermold, David Moore and James Yates and Will Smith, were issued marriage licenses by a clerk’s deputy in September 2015 while Davis was incarcerated after disobeying a court order to issue licenses.
The federal suit has brought forth additional controversial figures as Davis’s legal counsel.
Five defense attorneys practicing with Liberty Counsel, a Christian nonprofit ministry out of Florida, have stepped in to defend Davis — the case that brought the group into the forefront to begin with.
Davis’s attorneys from Liberty Counsel consists of Horatio G. Mihet, Mathew D. Staver, Roger K. Gannam, Daniel Joseph Schmid and Jonathan D. Christman.
The group’s mission is stated on their website as “restoring the culture by advancing religious freedom, the sanctity of human life and family,” adding “We embrace a worldview that is historically Christian and biblical.”
A banner depicting Davis reading “We Stand with Kim Davis,” welcomes visitors to Liberty Counsel’s website.
A paraphrased poem by German Theologist and Preacher Martin Niemöller, who famously spoke out against Nazism in 1946, is reworded to fit Davis’s situation on the website.
“First they came for the county clerk, but I did not speak out because I did not do marriage licenses,” ... ending, “Then they came for me, and there was no one left to speak for me.”
Beloq the quote, a link to Davis’s book Under God’s Authority can be purchased for a “$25 tax deductible donation.”
While the law group consists of a small group of permanent attorneys, previous news outlets reported over 300 attorneys throughout the nation volunteer their services for the cause.
While Liberty Counsel self-defines themselves as an organization who “condemn(s) violence and hatred and do not support any person or group that advocates or promotes violence and hate,” the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) categorizes the law firm as a designated hate group.
SPLC, founded by Civil Rights attorneys in Montgomery, Alabama, originally advocating for victims of extremist white supremacists (most notably the KKK), says Liberty Counsel is a legal organization advocating for anti-LGBT discrimination under the guise of religious liberty.
The group has recently walked away with several verdicts in their favor regarding removing LGBTQUIA+ from non-discriminatory school policies, confronting vaccine mandates and overruling cities with conversion therapy bans in place.
The Tampa City Council recently shelled out $950,000 after Liberty Counsel argued their ordinance that banned conversion therapy was a violation of a therapist’s first amendment rights.
Liberty Counsel Founder Mat Staver previously stated regarding that case: “The City (of Tampa) has no authority to enact a local counseling regulation,” adding, “Any city that tries to enact such a ban will face the same consequences.”
The law group then advocated for a Virginia school board to omit LGBTQUIA+ and queer identities from their non-discrimination policy, forcing the school to remove the policy that previously protected queer youth from discrimination.
In other recent rulings, the City of Boston was ordered to pay a $2.1 million settlement after refusing to fly a Christian group’s flag within the city.
The group later successfully sued NorthShore University HealthSystem in Illinois for $10.3 million that’ll be dispersed to 500 employees who faced reprimand or termination after citing religious exemption from COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis previously came under fire after selecting Liberty Counsel’s Roger Gannam for a position on an Orlando-area appellate court.
News agencies reported Gannam was “anti-LGBT” and played a role in Davis’s previous defense.
While garnering success in other courts, Liberty Counsel hasn’t received much favor from U.S. District Judge David L. Bunning in Ashland.
While the plaintiffs in Davis’s case request compensatory and punitive damages for emotional suffering, humiliation and reputation damages, Liberty Counsel attorneys previously argued in a motion to dismiss that the case was a “targeted effort to force Davis to commit ... an act that violets her deeply held religious beliefs.”
Davis’s defense argued the case was moot as Davis didn’t pose as an “absolute barrier” preventing the couple’s marriage, adding the plaintiffs could’ve traveled to any other Kentucky county for a marriage license that would’ve been recognized throughout the state.
Liberty Counsel attorneys continued in the motion to dismiss, the right to marry established in the Supreme Court Decision didn’t guarantee one could obtain a license in their home county or gain approval by a specific person.
Davis’s counsel attempted to avoid the lawsuit all together, stating Davis was protected by qualified immunity as a public official.
Despite their argument, Judge Bunning ruled Davis showcased a “reckless indifference” to the plaintiff’s constitutional rights and couldn’t be protected by qualified immunity or religious exemption.
Bunning previously opined, “It is this Court’s opinion that Davis violated plaintiffs’ constitutional right to marry and the only remaining issue is the issue of damages.”
“Davis cannot use her own constitutional rights as a shield to violate the constitutional rights of others while performing her duties as an elected official,” the Court opinion continued.
A federal jury, who will decide whether Davis’s conduct was justified and decide monetary compensation, will be selected on Sept. 11.