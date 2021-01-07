ASHLAND The Ashland Board of Education this week approved and sent its budget to the Kentucky Department of Education a month after missing the usual deadline for submitting the spending plan.
The budget reflects “no financial difficulties” but still does not include one thing required by state law — a contingency fund of at least 2%, Superintendent Sean Howard said.
The contingency fund is meant to insure the district is prepared to meet unexpected expenses such as emergency repairs.
It does reflect some changes recommended by a consultant who combed through the budget and helped correct what he called “procedures and processes” that had contributed to holding up completion of the document.
“They had gotten behind on some procedures and processes and had some issues with the system,” said Matt Wireman, the consultant.
“There were some coding errors, possibly some best practices that were not used in the finance office, but nothing illegal, just more aggressive checks and balances needed,” Howard said.
Among changes to come will be increasing the number of people in the chain of approval for expenditures and other transactions, according to Howard.
Howard did not have an immediate answer for the failure to budget a contingency. “I have no idea why. We could make excuses all day long, but I don’t do that,” he said.
The district is not in financial trouble but will look for ways to rein in spending, he said.
With about 85% of spending going to payroll and associated expenses, the district may have to look there for savings, he said.
“I've been very giving of principal requests for additional personnel based on their needs. That’s one area we are going to have to look at — do we need as many employees as we have,” he said.
Howard did not rule out layoffs but said attrition could account for much of the cutting if payrolls have to be pared.
The budget projects about $6.36 million in ad valorem taxes, which include property and vehicle taxes, and $1.64 million in utility taxes. Both are modest increases from last year’s collections.
It projects $13.4 million in SEEK funding, which is the money the state allots to each district based on the number of children attending school. That figure is down from what the district received last year.
The district projects total revenues to its general fund from all sources of just over $22 million.
At first glance that appears to be a steep drop from the previous year, which shows about $31 million in revenues, but that is because of a change in accounting procedures, Wireman said.
The approximately $9 million difference reflects what are called “on behalf payments” to the district from the state — mainly health insurance, retirement and life insurance, he said.
Those amounts are not part of the budget, he said.
Howard was called on by the Kentucky Board of Education last month to explain why the budget had not been submitted, and asked to put together a report on the district's finances.
However, the state board did not require him to submit a written report, he said.