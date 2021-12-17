The Carter County Board of Education moved forward on an architectural proposal that includes a site survey for the possible new high school.
Putting East and West Carter High Schools under one roof would change travel and distance, for better or worse, for every future high school student in the district. This is a concern for many of those taking part in the conversation around the possible move.
The location will be determined following the surveys from the architectural firm. No site has been selected and no possible location has been mentioned at this point.
The concerns surrounding commute would be addressed. Carter Superintendent Dr. Paul Green did say that if the project moves forward and the district decides to build some students will experience an eight- to 10-minute addition to their route as is. However, Green said that there are moves that can be made by the district’s transportation department to alleviate and reduce those extra minutes.
The district would look at the bus routes it currently runs and make changes to best serve the students. There are possible solutions to any issues brought by a change in location and those would be analyzed if the district moves forward, said Green.
Carter County is approximately 409.5 square miles according to the Census Bureau. This makes the county the third-largest in the region with Lewis at 482.84 and Lawrence at 415.6. Both Lewis and Lawrence have a single school district with a single high school.
However, Carter has a much larger population compared to Lewis and Lawrence counties, which for a long time validated the need for two separate high schools in the district. Carter’s population reported in the 2020 census is 26,627 people. Lewis County’s population is 13,080 and Lawrence has a population of 16,293, according to the most recent census.
The need for consolidation isn’t necessarily pressing at the time, but is being considered because the funding is available and data trends indicate it will be necessary in the next decade or two, explained Green. If the opportunity is passed on and the necessity of a single high school comes along later, the endeavor would likely result in a tax hike for the county. The opportunity presented now will not raise taxes.
The district has experienced a significant loss in enrollment over the past two decades, especially since the 2005-06 school year.
In 2005-06, Carter County schools had an overall enrollment of 5,003 students and 1,470 high school students. This school year, it’s 3,924 and 1,232, respectively. This is a total enrollment loss of 21.6% or 1,079 less student and a high school enrollment loss of 16% or 238 less students.
The COVID-19 pandemic has exaggerated the loss in the last two years as parents have opted to home-school their students. Some may return to the district in the coming years, others may not. For the sake of non-pandemic numbers, the 2018-19 school year, the last school year prior to the pandemic, will also be used.
In 2018-19, Carter County had a total membership of 4,327 and 1,296 high school students. The difference from 2005-06 to 2018-19 is a total enrollment loss of 13.5% or 676 fewer students and a 11.8% high school loss or 174 fewer students.
If enrollment follows similar numbers in the following 15 years, the district will likely lose the ability or the rationale to maintain both high schools.
Based on the loss rate from 2005-06 to the current school year, in 2036-37 the district would have a total enrollment of 3,078 and a high school enrollment of 1,035.
Neither set of numbers is the most reliable because the impact of the pandemic, birth rates and the unknown isn’t perfectly predictable. However, they both show that the loss of enrollment the county may experience using the most recent confirmed numbers could be significant enough to make a consolidation inevitable in the future.
The numbers could change. That is always a possibility when attempting to predict the future. The numbers could plateau or grow, but the trend is consistent loss and those are the numbers the district is looking at when starting the conversation.
Carter County wouldn’t be the only one with a single high school for a county as large and populous as it is. Grayson County, which is southwest of Elizabethtown, is a similar county in size and population to Carter.
Grayson County has a population of 26,420 and a land mass of 496.7, according to the 2020 census. Grayson County’s district has a total enrollment of 3,895 students, according to Kentucky Department of Education data for the 2020-21 school year.
Two other counties resemble Carter’s makeup. Harlan County, in southeastern Kentucky on the Virginia border, has a population of 26,831 and a land mass of 465.83. Harlan County is home to two school districts with a single high school each. Harlan County had a student population of 3,957 in the 2020-21 school year. Harlan Independent had a population of 759. The student population of the county would total 4,716.
Muhlenburg County is in the western portion of the state and one of the counties ravaged by the recent tornado. Muhlenburg consolidated in 2009 from a two high school system, according to 14news.com. The school, however, took a different approach and created two campuses with the existing buildings. One houses freshmen and sophomores. The other has juniors and seniors.
Muhlenburg County has a population of 30,928 and a land mass of 467.08. It educates approximately 4,225 students.
Carter County will not be an anomaly no matter which way it chooses to go. Other similar counties are executing varying strategies. The district will seek to make the best decision for Carter students in the coming years.
The goal is to increase the opportunities available to the high school students of Carter County by adding career pathways, sports, arts and more. Green said the supporters of the consolidation are in favor of the increased opportunities for students that would come with a consolidated campus including East and West Carter High Schools as well as the district’s Career and Technical Center.
Green explained Wednesday that the student-to-teacher ratio will not change as the number of teachers allowed to the district is based on student enrollment. The students would have access to more teachers and opportunities on a single campus.
Green understands that many are concerned about sports and the involvement of students. He explained that often times, more students are able to participate in larger schools. The schools are able to provide a full freshman team, junior varsity and varsity team.
“Our football team would just double in size,” said Green.
He also mentioned the ability to add sports. Field hockey and eSports were two Green mentioned following a board meeting Wednesday, but said they would survey the students and their interests before making those decisions.
Intramural teams are also an option. With the current athletic facilities of the high schools and those that would likely come with a new school, the district will have plenty of facilities for a multitude of sports and teams.
Green also knows there is a great deal of nostalgia and an emotional connection to the schools people have previously attended. He also hears the concerns for the communities where the schools are located.
“It’s not easy to say goodbye,” said Green.
He shared that the other schools will stay put. Both sides have the middle school close by. The communities will still have the middle schools and elementary schools where they currently are. The new high school could bring that same community impact to wherever it may be located.
Green shared his strong appreciation for the people of Carter County, and for their willingness to have the discussion. He is listening, he said. He asks that people are kind and keep the conversation civil, because no matter the decision, Carter County is still a community that must work and live together.
