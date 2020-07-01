The numbers came in for the 2020 primary, and Robert Conley, Circuit Court Judge for the 20th Judicial District presiding over Greenup and Lewis counties, came out ahead of his opponents in the race for the Kentucky Supreme Court 7th District.
The non-partisan primary election decided which two of the three candidates will advance to the general election in November. Conley, a native of Russell, said he was both pleased and grateful for all of the support he has received.
“I’m just happy I’m moving on,” Judge Conley said. “There was a really good voter turnout, and I am grateful to see that so many of those voters cast their vote for me.” Conley said he is hopeful for a good fall turnout as well, and is looking forward to meeting people and speaking with them. But he also acknowledges the restrictions of COVID-19 will make it challenging to do that safely. Conley said he is confident, but also that he has never been the type to count his chickens before they have hatched.
“I believe that if I can talk with people about the things that are really important, then I can convince them to vote for me,” Conley said. “But it is ultimately up to the people of Kentucky. It's their vote, and they can and should cast it as they see fit.”
Conley will run against Chris Harris in the general election. In the primary, Conley received 39% of the vote. Harris collected 30%. In Boyd and Greenup counties, Conley won big. Conley gathered more than 12,000 votes between the two counties.