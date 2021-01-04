FRANKFORT Today is Robert B. Conley’s first official day as a Supreme Court Justice. Joined by his children, Katlyn and Robert, and his fiancée, Melanie Simpson, Conley was sworn in on New Year’s Day via Zoom.
Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. administered the oath of office. Minton and five other justices welcomed Conley, a Greenup Countian, to the state’s highest court.
Conley succeeds Samuel T. Wright as the 7th District Justice. The district consists of 22 eastern Kentucky counties.
“Thanks to all of those people that voted for me and helped me in any way to get to this point,” Conley said.
Conley will have a traditional in-person investiture ceremony in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the Capitol in Frankfort when it can be done safely amid the pandemic, according to a press release.
Conley was elected to this position after having served 26 years as a trial court judge for Greenup and Lewis counties.
As a circuit judge since 2006, Conley presided over the Greenup/Lewis Drug Court.
Before taking the bench, Conley worked in Ashland as an associate in the law firm of McKenzie, Woolery & Eurick PSC and then as a corporate attorney with Addington Mining/Addington Environmental Inc.
Conley obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics and business from the University of Kentucky in 1981 and a juris doctor from Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University in 1984.
Conley was married to the late Melanie Stephens Conley for 28 years and they had two children, Katlyn and Robert. According to the press release, Conley has been active in his community as a coach for youth baseball, football, softball and soccer teams. He has also been involved in Bridges Christian Church in Russell as a Sunday school teacher, adult Bible study leader, deacon and elder.