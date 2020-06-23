RACELAND If grabbing random voters walking out of a polling station is any scientific measure, then things were looking good for Judge Bob Conley on his home turf.
The Greenup County Circuit Court Judge was making a bid Tuesday for a slot on Kentucky’s highest court. Of the five out of six voters asked about Conley outside of the Raceland polling station, each said he or she cast a ballot for Conley.
One voter, Ruthanne Highley, said the No. 1 reason she came out to vote on Tuesday was to cast her ballot in favor of the hometown candidate for the Supreme Court.
“I’ve known known Bob Conley since he was born, I know his whole family,” she said. “I told him I would and here I am.”
Amanda Manning, another voter, said she came out to vote for Conley based on her experiences dealing with him in the court system.
“I've had instances where I’ve been working underneath him and I really like him,” Manning said.
One woman, who although she agreed to be interviewed declined to give her name, wouldn’t say she voted for Conley.
“I'm a Bobby fan, but I'm not going to answer that question,” she said with a laugh. “I’m a Bobby fan and have been for a long time.”
With Conley running for a statewide seat, official results are expected to be in on the vote by Friday at the earliest.
