Voters in the Kentucky Primary Election on Tuesday will see three candidates on the ballot for Kentucky Supreme Court 7th District. This is a non-partisan race, in which party affiliation is not a factor.
Current candidates are the incumbent Samuel T. Wright, whose current term expires on Jan. 3, 2021, Robert Conley, Circuit Court Judge for the 20th Judicial District presiding over Greenup and Lewis counties, and Chris Harris, of Kentucky House of Representatives District 93.
Judge Conley is an area native who was born and raised in downtown Russell and attended Russell High School in 1976, then attended Chase Law School in northern Kentucky. Conley has more than 25 years of experience with the inner workings of Kentucky law. He said the crucial part of being a judge is taking into consideration all of the evidence from both sides of a case, and then making a ruling based upon what the applicable law states.
“That is the key,” Conley said. “It isn’t always what they might want or what I might personally want, but what the law states.”
Conley said the position is a privilege, and not what some people might think of as having the authority to simply do — or more importantly, judge — as one pleases.
The result, Conley said, is most judges are often unpopular because their rulings go against what people want to happen. But Conley said he tries to take that in stride and focus on living up to his service to the law. The goal, he said, is to always be fair.
“You always have to be fair,” Conley said. “If you have a reputation for being fair, I believe people respect that. And even when you rule against them, they might not be happy, but they respect that.”
That fairness has come back to him recently, Conley said.
“Since I filed for this office, I have had so many people say ‘Judge Conley was hard on me, but I deserved it. And it worked out to my benefit in the long run.’ It’s always nice to hear something like that, something positive,” Conley said.
People have also spoken about how Conley had seen something in them no one else did, Conley said.
“And I don’t think I would have heard that if I hadn’t filed for the Kentucky Supreme Court,” he said. Hearing the stories of how he has had a positive impact on lives, with some even crediting him for saving their lives, are some of Conley's best memories of being a judge.
Conley said what he desires to do in the Supreme Court is bring a sense of security to people, and to let them know their constitutional rights will not go unprotected.
“I believe in the three branches of government,” Conley said. “I believe that each one is separate and distinct, and that our founding father built into the constitution checks and balances for each of these to make certain no one branch is more powerful than the other. I won’t legislate from the bench.
“That’s not going to happen if I’m a Justice,” he continued. “I will uphold the law and do all that I can to prevent anyone from losing their constitutional rights.”
Each branch of government should stay within its own boundaries and not attempt to reach over another branch’s authority, Conley said, and should remember that each branch has equal authority. Each branch, he believes, should support the other branches rather than lose sight and begin to believe one branch simply serves another branch’s needs.
With regards to people casting their votes on Tuesday, Conley said he would like to remind them that experience matters. Conley said he has two and a half decades of experience on the bench, of considering the requirements of the law while under pressure, and of the enormous responsibility of weighing evidence and giving a ruling in real time. This, he believes, will be crucial experience when reviewing the cases and judgments of other judges.
“When a case is appealed, and you are reviewing the case, you have a similar experience of having ‘been there.’ You know what it’s like; and someone who has never been there has no idea,” Conley said. “They might say the judge should have done this or that, but if you haven’t been in that position you don’t really know if you would have done it differently under that particular pressure. Appellate courts have 20/20 vision, because they are looking at things after the fact. But you have to remember that it isn’t just about the judge, but the attorneys and the defendants as well. Having that experience helps you make better decisions.”
Conley said that his experience as a judge, his values and his integrity make him the best candidate. He has been active in the community in his church and in youth sports, and has experience coaching the same. He said he believes his leadership skills and integrity will serve the people of Kentucky well on the state Supreme Court.