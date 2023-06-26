IRONTON The Ironton Farmers Market Tuesday Night Concert Series will feature the Greater Huntington Symphonic Band and Jazz Band at 6:30 p.m. July 4.
Directed by Tom Chaffin, the jazz band will open with “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The band also will perform “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “America the Beautiful,” “God Bless the USA” and “God Bless America.” The symphonic band, directed by Matt Chaffins, will perform selections, including “American Salute,” “Midway March,” “A Nation’s Prayer,” “Salute to the Armed Forces,” “Hail to the Spirit of Liberty,” “The Mansions of the Lord” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”
The symphonic band consists of 60 members performing on various wind, bras, and percussion instruments. The jazz band has 15 members, all of whom are also members of the symphonic band. Both groups typically perform four concerts per year throughout the Tri-State, including a spring concert, a Fourth of July concert, a fall concert and a Christmas concert.
The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band, a nonprofit funded solely by donations to purchase music. There is no audition requirement; membership is open to anyone who has basic music reading and musicianship skills and loves to play band music.
Current members range in age from teens to octogenarians and represent all walks of life, including students, retirees and working professionals. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Vinson Middle School band room in Westmoreland.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be in the Ironton High School Auditorium and an announcement of a venue change will be made through media outlets on July 3.
The free concert of patriotic music, at the Ironton Farmers Market on Second Street, is presented by the Ironton Council for the Arts.