ASHLAND A concert by the Boyd County Middle School, set for 7 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Paramount Arts Center, will honor The Daily Independent with an original musical composition.
Director John Johnson has written a march titled “The Daily Independent.”
“I wanted to write it as a thank you to The Independent for all it’s done for us,” Johnson said, adding he was inspired by the John Philip Sousa march written in 1900 and named for The Washington Post.
In conjunction, the newspaper offered an essay contest for students. The Daily Independent's essay contest asked students to write about what the newspapers means to them and their families and how their families used the newspaper in daily life.
Winners of the contest will be announced at the concert and will receive gift cards from The Daily Independent, presented by Publisher Lisa Callihan.
“It was exciting to read the essays from the students on how the paper is used in their and their families’ daily life,” Callihan said. “It is also very exciting that Mr. Johnson has written our very own march for The Daily Independent. How many papers can say that?”
The publisher said she appreciates and looks forward to the opportunity to attend the concert and hear the music and possibly the essays.
“We can’t wait to hear it and want to thank not only the students and their families but Mr. Johnson for their continued support of their local newspaper,” she said.