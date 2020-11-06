Concerns and apprehension grows as time wears on without a clear winner for President in the 2020 election.
Record numbers have turned out to vote in person and by mail, with more votes being cast on both sides of the political divide than has been seen in a century. Though current estimates show Democratic challenger Joe Biden leading in the race toward the required 270 electoral votes, there are several states with a large number of electoral votes yet to count all ballots.
The major point of contention in the minds of most voters is the issue of mail-in ballots. Mail-in ballots are nothing new to elections, with many absentee votes being cast in that manner, such as in the case of voters in military service overseas. The COVID-19 pandemic (the handling of which was itself an issue with voters) saw an expansion of mail-in voting as a means of safely casting a vote, and record numbers of voters chose that method.
But the security of that method of voting, and the possibility of fraud, has been called into question by many, including President Donald Trump, who voiced concerns months before the election. Many of these concerns have been addressed and refuted, but allegations persist and the Trump campaign has filed multiple lawsuits both to stop the continued counting of ballots and to demand a recount in several states in spite of the fact a final tally of all votes has not yet been released. The process can possibly be drawn out for several more days, leaving voters with an increasing unrest and casting doubt on the democratic process.
“I think that no matter how this plays out, Trump or Biden, one side or the other is going to feel as though they were ripped off or cheated,” said Dan Rice, of Rush, on Friday. “There’s no way to get around that. I do think that it’s sad and kind of ironic that the bunch (Democrats) who spent the last four years screaming about voter fraud thinks that Trump is unreasonable when he mentions the possibility of voter fraud. Now they’re happy, but if it works one way it can work the other way, too.”
Rice said he believes the media, rather than the issues, was what has swayed people’s votes.
“Some people will believe whatever you tell them to believe, and they (Democrats) have run a media blitz since 2016, and gotten the movie industry to back them,” he said. Rice said it has been a concerted effort to bash anything “red” or on the political right, and he thinks more time in the various forms of media has been dedicated in that manner as well.
The record number of mail-in ballots doesn’t really concern Rice, he said, as much as the timely manner in which they should be counted. His ideal situation, he said, would be the example set by West Virginia.
“Jim Justice said our mail-in and early ballots are done, everything is counted, and my polls are closed, and the results are in. And when Justice said they were done, they really were,” Rice said.
“It doesn’t help that they are reporting the Red Mirage and the Blue Wave,” he said. “That’s why early results were confusing. And why did some states go ahead and tally their votes, and other states didn’t?”
Rice said he understands different states have their own timelines on absentee and mail-in vote counts, but with an election as close as this one appears to be running, the extended time reporting votes is adding to public unrest and distrust. Added to this, he said, were the reports in some states of more votes being cast than the number of registered voters in that state.
“I know they said those were old numbers, and more voters had registered since, but am I supposed to believe that every registered voter in that state is civic-minded and they all voted?” Rice said he believes that President Trump has a legitimate claim, and he also said that this election will change the way people cast — and count — their votes in the future.
Dwayne Willis, of Flatwoods, said he thought it was wonderful that record numbers of American voters exercised their right to vote. On Friday he noted that four of five contested states are leaning toward Biden, and he believes those numbers are an accurate count at this point, though he conceded there was always a small margin for error.
“That was to be expected,” Willis said of the former Vice President’s rising numbers. “Mail-in ballots typically favor Democrats.”
Willis said that he understands Trump’s concern, given that the early numbers on election night favored him, and said this was the reason the president has tried to stop the counting of the mail-in ballots — because he knew they would go against him.
Using Nevada as an example, Willis said that he believed suburban areas would vote for Biden, because of the President’s stance on minorities and immigrants, and his habit of painting Hispanics especially as law-breakers.
“He paints a terrible picture of them,” Willis said. “But the are a lot of educated, hard-working minorities and legal immigrants living in the suburbs who wouldn’t be giving him their vote.”
Willis also believes Biden will eventually win Pennsylvania because of the suburbs around the larger population centers; and Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, typically vote Democratic.
“We have been using mail-in ballots since the Civil War,” Willis said. “And there hasn’t been a problem. I don’t see the issue, because there are safeguards put in place to prevent fraud,” he said.
Willis added that the President’s accusations of voter fraud are baseless because each state in question is on top of things.
“I have been watching the different election officials from Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada where they are counting the mail in ballots and they are all reporting there’s nothing out of the ordinary,” Willis said.
Willis also said he believed that the President’s lawsuits and accusations is grasping at straws and looking for a path to victory where one no longer exists.
“When he lost Michigan and Wisconsin, two states that were heavily Republican, at that point it was over,” he said.
Most news outlets have not projected a winner, preferring to simply give a too close to call verdict. A final count may come as early as Monday, but those results will be contested, and the final verdict might not be possible for weeks to come.