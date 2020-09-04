Concern continues to grow in the community over the current, and many say consistently unacceptable, state of the Catlettsburg Cemetery. The cemetery has been part of the community for more than a hundred years, with many people having family members if not generations of family members laid to rest there. But the company that owns and manages the cemetery, Catlettsburg Cemetery Company, through Director Phoebe McCoy, has said on more than one occasion that the company lacks the funds for regular upkeep.
The problem, McCoy said in a previous interview, is the cemetery doesn’t have the money to repair or replace aging groundskeeping equipment used for maintenance. The cemetery still sells plots for burial, but the number of plots available and the frequency with which they are purchased are also challenges the cemetery currently faces. The result is that, with limited or no money, the grass reaches above calf-high on an adult and fallen branches and other windblown debris is not regularly removed. Many community residents don’t accept that explanation, however,
“The Friends of Catlettsburg Cemetery, a group of volunteers, took care of the grass for the previous four years,” local resident Nancy Dasher said. “The only person on the cemetery board, Phoebe McCoy, said the cemetery couldn’t afford to get the grass cut due to finances. Friends of Catlettsburg disbanded this past fall due to little help from the community, and refusal to work with us from Mrs. McCoy. During those four years Mrs. McCoy did not have to pay for the grass to be cut. What did she do with that money? I do not know because she continued to receive money from burials.”
The possible resolution to the cemetery’s ills are problematic, however. Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said he is more than sympathetic to the problems — his sympathy, in part, comes from the fact that he has family buried there. But state government regulations limit the amount of assistance the county is able to offer directly.
“It’s one of those delicate situations,” Chaney said. “I have sat down with Phoebe McCoy in the past, but I couldn’t help because the cemetery isn’t a non-profit.” The problem, Chaney said, is that according to state regulations, it would be no different than using county (taxpayer) resources to cut grass and clean up at any privately owned home or business. And state regulations specifically prohibit using county resources in such a manner.
“KRS 381.697, section 4, states that the governing authorities of any city within whose limits any public or private burial grounds lie may require the owner or those having claims to the grounds or property to properly care for them,” Chaney said. “So the way the KRS is worded, is within the governing authorities of any city. And there is another KRS that applies as well.
“KRS 381.720 is titled Abandoned Cemeteries in Cities,” Chaney said, by point of reference. “Whenever in the opinion of the legislative body of a city, a cemetery located within the boundaries of the city has been abandoned, and the land comprising said cemetery is needed for public purpose, an ordinance may be enacted to grant such cemetery as described by bounds to be abandoned may authorize the City Attorney to institute suit for the city or any other governmental agency created by the city in which the city is located against the property comprising said cemetery to declare the cemetery abandoned and vest title there to the city.
“So the whole thing is the county doesn’t have a dog in that fight,” Chaney said. “Yes there is a 100% vested value of the county to help properly maintain the facility. But, in my opinion, it would be the City of Catlettsburg that would need to take charge in doing so, and then the county would help as we could.”
Chaney said he would love to help the cemetery, but nowhere in the KRS regulations does it give the county any authority to do so. And without a clear and authorized path to do so, he said that it would be an improper and unethical use of taxpayers’ money, even though many of those taxpayers (including himself) would benefit from the maintanence their deceased relatives’ final resting place would receive.
Further miring the issues facing Catlettsburg Cemetery, Chaney said, was that ownership records are less than clear as well, with vested interest in the property seeming to go to at least two separate entities. And the at least apparent split caused by this of part being for profit and another being non-profit, it might require even more research and perhaps litigation.
The Daily Independent will continue to follow developments, and report information as it becomes available.