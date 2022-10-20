CATLETTSBURG The case of a Tennessee man accused of attempting to procure a minor for sexual purposes via the internet had his case transferred to circuit court this week.
Zachariah Albaba, 31, of Rocky Top, waived having his case heard by a grand jury and signed a criminal information.
The waiver and information — similar to an indictment, but filed by the prosecutor rather than a grand jury — will take Albaba's case out of the district court.
Court records show Albaba's offense occurred in September. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.