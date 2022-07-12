THEATERS AND ARENAS
APPALACHIAN CENTER
FOR THE ARTS
July 22, 7 p.m. — The Mountain Grrl Experience.
The venue is at 218 Second St., Pikeville. For tickets, call the box office at (606) 262-4004.
APPALACHIAN WIRELESS ARENA
• Aug. 2 — Foreigner.
• Aug. 28 — ZZ Top.
126 Main St., Pikeville. (606) 444-5500.
THE CLAY CENTER
• July 23 — King Calaway.
• Aug. 23 — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.
• Aug. 27 — Fox Royale.
• Sept. 4 — Boys II Men.
• Sept. 23 — Julia Cole.
• Oct. 19 — Trace Adkins.
• Oct. 21 — Bendigo Fletcher.
The Clay Center is at 1 Clay Square in Charleston and is open by reservation only. For more information, call (304) 561-3570.
CORBIN ARENA
Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. — West Fest with Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, Bone Thugs N Harmony.
Corbin Arena is at The Southeastern Kentucky Agriculture and Expo Complex.
MOUNTAIN HEALTH ARENA
• July 30 — Soles4urSoul Sneaker Show.
• Aug. 10 — Greta Van Fleet.
• Aug. 25 — Lee Brice “Label Me Proud” tour.
• Oct. 1 — Walker Hayes “Glad You’re Here” tour.
• Oct. 7 — Travis Tritt and Chris Janson “Can’t Miss” tour.
• Nov. 19, 7 p.m. — MercyMe.
The center, at One Civic Center Plaza, Huntington, may be reached at (304) 696-5990.
MOUNTAIN ARTS CENTER
• Saturday and July 23 and Aug. 6, 13 and 20 — Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry 2022.
• Friday — Dave Adkins.
• July 22, 23 and 29 and 30 — “9 to 5.”
• July 30 — Sundy Best.
• Aug. 19, 20, 26 ad 27 — Bloodsong.
• Aug. 21 — Tim Hawkins.
• Oct. 15 — Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives.
The venue is in Prestonsburg.
MOUNTAINEER OPRY
Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m. — Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road.
Admission: $15 adults; $5 children 12 and younger.
Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, 6040 Booton Creek Road, Barboursville.
PARAMOUNT ARTS CENTER
• July 23 — Devin Hale.
• July 31 — Melissa Etheridge “One Way Out” tour.
• Aug. 2 — Willie Nelson.
• Aug. 6 — New Orleans All Stars.
• Aug. 12 — Great White and Slaughter.
• Aug. 13 — Bob Thompson.
• Aug. 22 — “Weird Al” Yankovic: The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour with special guest Emo Phillips.
• Aug. 27 — Fort Osland and DiMartino Little Big Band.
• Sept. 14 — Collingsworth Family.
• Sept. 25 — Jeremy Camp.
For more information, visit paramountartscenter.com or call (606) 324-0007.
PIONEER PLAYHOUSE
• Through July 23 — “Southern Fried Nuptials.”
• July 26 through Aug. 6 — “Cockeyed.”
• Aug. 12 and 13 — “Elvis and Patsy Cline Under the Stars Together.”
• Aug. 19 — Live Music Weekend: Powerplay.
• Aug. 20 — Live Music Weekend: TBA.
The theater is at 840 Stanford Road in Danville. For more information, call (859) 236-2747.
STUART’S OPERA HOUSE
• Monday — Patty Griffin.
Aug. 8 — Old Time Music Week.
• Sept 2 through 4 — Nelsonville Music Festival.
• Nov. 12 — Godspeed You! Black Emperor.
For more information, visit stuartsoperahouse.org or call (740) 753-1924.
52 Public Square, Nelsonville, Ohio.
VERN RIFFE CENTER
FOR THE ARTS
Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m. — Summer Bummer 2 concert, featuring Landau Eugene Murphy, Chin, Austin Awake and Lil Brows.
940 Second St., Portsmouth.
MUSICIANS
COLE CHANEY
July 21 — Send It Slam outdoor festival, Louisville.
SHELBY LORE
• July 29 — The Loud, Huntington.
• Aug. 26 and 27 — Festival of the Mewz, Jackson.
• Sept. 3 — Huntington Music and Arts Festival.
OTHER FUN
FESTIVAL OF NATIONS
July 23, 7 p.m. — Central Park Bandstand.
HERITAGE FARM
MUSEUM AND VILLAGE
• Oct. 1 — Fall Festival.
• Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10, 5 to 9 p.m. — Christmas Village.
The farm is at 3300 Harvey Road, Huntington. For more information, call (304) 522-1244.
HUNTINGTON SYMPHONY
ORCHESTRA
• July 23, 8 p.m. — Holly Forbes, Barboursville Park Amphitheatre.
• Aug. 20, 8 p.m. — The Bob Thompson Unit, Ritter Park Amphitheatre.
• Sept. 10, 8 p.m. — Battle of the Bands Tailgate Party with Marshall University Marching Thunder, Harris Riverfront Park.