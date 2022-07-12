THEATERS AND ARENAS

APPALACHIAN CENTER

FOR THE ARTS

July 22, 7 p.m. — The Mountain Grrl Experience.

The venue is at 218 Second St., Pikeville. For tickets, call the box office at (606) 262-4004.

APPALACHIAN WIRELESS ARENA

• Aug. 2 — Foreigner.

• Aug. 28 — ZZ Top.

126 Main St., Pikeville. (606) 444-5500.

THE CLAY CENTER

• July 23 — King Calaway.

• Aug. 23 — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

• Aug. 27 — Fox Royale.

• Sept. 4 — Boys II Men.

• Sept. 23 — Julia Cole.

• Oct. 19 — Trace Adkins.

• Oct. 21 — Bendigo Fletcher.

The Clay Center is at 1 Clay Square in Charleston and is open by reservation only. For more information, call (304) 561-3570.

CORBIN ARENA

Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. — West Fest with Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, Bone Thugs N Harmony.

Corbin Arena is at The Southeastern Kentucky Agriculture and Expo Complex.

MOUNTAIN HEALTH ARENA

• July 30 — Soles4urSoul Sneaker Show.

• Aug. 10 — Greta Van Fleet.

• Aug. 25 — Lee Brice “Label Me Proud” tour.

• Oct. 1 — Walker Hayes “Glad You’re Here” tour.

• Oct. 7 — Travis Tritt and Chris Janson “Can’t Miss” tour.

• Nov. 19, 7 p.m. — MercyMe.

The center, at One Civic Center Plaza, Huntington, may be reached at (304) 696-5990.

MOUNTAIN ARTS CENTER

• Saturday and July 23 and Aug. 6, 13 and 20 — Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry 2022.

• Friday — Dave Adkins.

• July 22, 23 and 29 and 30 — “9 to 5.”

• July 30 — Sundy Best.

• Aug. 19, 20, 26 ad 27 — Bloodsong.

• Aug. 21 — Tim Hawkins.

• Oct. 15 — Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives.

The venue is in Prestonsburg.

MOUNTAINEER OPRY

Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m. — Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road.

Admission: $15 adults; $5 children 12 and younger.

Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, 6040 Booton Creek Road, Barboursville.

PARAMOUNT ARTS CENTER

• July 23 — Devin Hale.

• July 31 — Melissa Etheridge “One Way Out” tour.

• Aug. 2 — Willie Nelson.

• Aug. 6 — New Orleans All Stars.

• Aug. 12 — Great White and Slaughter.

• Aug. 13 — Bob Thompson.

• Aug. 22 — “Weird Al” Yankovic: The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour with special guest Emo Phillips.

• Aug. 27 — Fort Osland and DiMartino Little Big Band.

• Sept. 14 — Collingsworth Family.

• Sept. 25 — Jeremy Camp.

For more information, visit paramountartscenter.com or call (606) 324-0007.

PIONEER PLAYHOUSE

• Through July 23 — “Southern Fried Nuptials.”

• July 26 through Aug. 6 — “Cockeyed.”

• Aug. 12 and 13 — “Elvis and Patsy Cline Under the Stars Together.”

• Aug. 19 — Live Music Weekend: Powerplay.

• Aug. 20 — Live Music Weekend: TBA.

The theater is at 840 Stanford Road in Danville. For more information, call (859) 236-2747.

STUART’S OPERA HOUSE

• Monday — Patty Griffin.

Aug. 8 — Old Time Music Week.

• Sept 2 through 4 — Nelsonville Music Festival.

• Nov. 12 — Godspeed You! Black Emperor.

For more information, visit stuartsoperahouse.org or call (740) 753-1924.

52 Public Square, Nelsonville, Ohio.

VERN RIFFE CENTER

FOR THE ARTS

Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m. — Summer Bummer 2 concert, featuring Landau Eugene Murphy, Chin, Austin Awake and Lil Brows.

940 Second St., Portsmouth.

MUSICIANS

COLE CHANEY

July 21 — Send It Slam outdoor festival, Louisville.

SHELBY LORE

• July 29 — The Loud, Huntington.

• Aug. 26 and 27 — Festival of the Mewz, Jackson.

• Sept. 3 — Huntington Music and Arts Festival.

OTHER FUN

FESTIVAL OF NATIONS

July 23, 7 p.m. — Central Park Bandstand.

HERITAGE FARM

MUSEUM AND VILLAGE

• Oct. 1 — Fall Festival.

• Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10, 5 to 9 p.m. — Christmas Village.

The farm is at 3300 Harvey Road, Huntington. For more information, call (304) 522-1244.

HUNTINGTON SYMPHONY

ORCHESTRA

• July 23, 8 p.m. — Holly Forbes, Barboursville Park Amphitheatre.

• Aug. 20, 8 p.m. — The Bob Thompson Unit, Ritter Park Amphitheatre.

• Sept. 10, 8 p.m. — Battle of the Bands Tailgate Party with Marshall University Marching Thunder, Harris Riverfront Park.

