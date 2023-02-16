CATLETTSBURG A 27-year-old man accused of molesting a 6-year-old girl in March 2020 will be reassessed again for competency, after his new attorney brought up concerns.
Joseph Falor, of Ashland, has had his case kicking around for nearly three years — in July 2021, he was already found competent once.
On Thursday, public defender Whitney Davis, who has recently taken on Falor's case, said after speaking with her client she felt like he needed to be reassessed for competency.
Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Rhonda Copley said notes in her file indicated the public defender office was already seeking an expert for intellectual disability to assess Falor.
Boyd County Judge John Vincent said he would sign off on another assessment "out of an abundance of caution."
A status hearing in the case was set for March 23.