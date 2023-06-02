GREENUP A Greenup County Circuit Court Judge ordered a mental health evaluation for an Ironton man facing multiple sex crimes on Thursday.
Chase M. Renn, 19, was ordered by Judge Brian McCloud to undergo the evaluation, following a request by his attorney, Sebastian Joy.
Joy said a private evaluation has already been conducted and he would be turning it over to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Merkle.
Renn is facing charges of first-degree sodomy, first-degree rape and eight counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age.
He is due back in court on Aug. 10.