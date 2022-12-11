CATLETTSBURG Questions have arisen regarding the competency of a Greenup man indicted last month on a first-degree sexual abuse charge.
At a Friday hearing in Boyd County Circuit Court, public defender Caleb Hurt said he would be filing documents regarding the competency of his client, 59-year-old Charles D. Green.
Hurt told Boyd County Circuit Court Judge George Davis that he had concerns regarding Green’s physical and mental condition at the Boyd County Detention Center.
He said Green could stay with family while out on bond and could be confined to “strict house arrest.”
Davis called a sidebar and spoke to Hurt and assistant Commonwealth’s attorney Gary Conn. Following the sidebar, Davis didn’t issue any ruling in open court.