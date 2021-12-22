Shaun Howard lives in Chillicothe, Ohio, and pastors the First Church of Chillicothe, but he said that one never forgets the roots of home.
He grew up in Greenup County. Howard also has connections to western Kentucky through his mother’s side of the family.
“My mother’s mother is from western Kentucky around Rockcastle County down around Mount Vernon,” he said. “And when we heard about the tornadoes, we wanted to check on our extended family down there.
“We have some cousins there who have lost their homes,” Howard said. “And one of my mom’s cousins actually died in the tornado. Her husband was working in the candle factory in Mayfield when it collapsed on him. He lived through it, but his wife (mom’s cousin) passed away. And I think this is really where this hits home. Your life changes in just a moment.”
Howard said his church always responds to any type of natural disaster.
“Through the Assemblies of God, we have a relief team called Convoy of Hope,” Howard said. This team is always one of the first on the scene of disasters, he said.
“So, our people are used to taking up funds for Convoy of Hope, and we did that and sent them $1,000 right then,” Howard said. “But I just felt like this is home, Kentucky is where my roots are, and it affected my family and their neighbors, so I wanted to do something in addition to that.”
Howard said he spoke to his friend Michael Knight who pastors in Madisonville and found out that his friend had already coordinated with a group called the United Cajun Navy.
“The United Cajun Navy is an amazing relief team out of Louisiana,” Howard said. That group had already began coordinating PODS, their term for points of distribution. “So, I said we would gather some water, some food, some blankets, toilet paper and paper towels — all of the necessities.”
Howard said he and a team of four others took a trailer load of those supplies down into the devastated area.
“We went down to assess what was going on and deliver our supplies,” he said. “And we also took gift cards; fast food gift cards and the Visa gift cards as well.” Howard said the other four returned that evening, but Howard himself decided to remain in the stricken area for an additional two days.
“I helped wherever I could help,” he said, delivering food, blankets, water and bedding. The area where he spent most of his time there was Mayfield, Dawson Springs and Barnesville. But he said those areas bore no resemblance to what they had been the day before the tornado tore a swath through those communities.
“It looked like an apocalyptic movie,” Howard said, still finding it difficult to grasp even from his ground-zero viewpoint. “In Dawson Springs alone they have estimated that 75% of the houses and other buildings are just gone. When you stand there, it reminds you of the old history books in school that showed pictures of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. That’s the only thing I could even begin to compare it to.”
Howard said he spoke to survivors, many of whom had spent the first 48 hours following the catastrophe searching for loved ones.
“They had lost everything,” he said. “And it just broke your heart in two.” Howard said he gave what comfort and love to them that he was able and tried as well to give them hope in an all but hopeless situation.
“But I left there with a renewed awareness of just how resilient Kentuckians are,” Howard said. “I shared with my congregation that there were four ladies in a place where we were delivering donated generators. They were neighbors, and as they were going through the rubble that used to be their homes, they were singing. Over the pouring rain, chainsaws and bulldozers, I heard them singing ‘O Come All Ye Faithful.’”
Howard said he just stood there himself in the rain with tears running down his cheeks.
“I thought how do you sing in the middle of what used to be your home?”
That image, that feeling, is what Howard said he carried with him to his home in Chillicothe.
“Hope was abundant even there, even in the middle of the biggest mess I have ever seen in my entire life,” Howard said.
Howard said teams will be going back in January to continue assistance efforts, and even periodically after that. “We want to help them with the cleanup and the rebuilding,” he said. “Because they will be rebuilding for many months, if not years.”
Howard can be reached at pastorshaun@chillicotheassembly.com, and the United Cajun Navy can be reached on its Facebook page.