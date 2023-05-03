ASHLAND The Community Trust Bank filed suit last week to call in a $2 million construction loan on the Steckler Building.
In a replay of nearly a decade ago, the bank is asking for the property to be sold in order to cover the loan, along with any outstanding taxes.
Filed on April 26, the suit effectively demands Dr. Alexander Hou and his wife Beth, through their holding company MD Winchester LLC, to cough up $2.021 million owed on a $2.121 million dollar loan they took out in 2017 to renovate the building.
Since 2012, when the building was bought on the courthouse steps by the couple, there's been little to no progress made on renovating it. This year, the City of Ashland began issuing citations against the building for code violations.
According to the suit, the bank is calling in the loan due to the lack of improvements for more than 30-day period, the decline in the value of the property, the project cost exceeding the current budget and the possibility that payment "is impaired."
Parties to the suit also include state of Kentucky, Boyd County and Ashland. Per the suit, each of those governments needs to come forward in order to claim any back taxes or liens.
(606) 326-2653 |