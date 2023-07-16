PIKEVILLE Mark A. Gooch, Vice Chairman, President and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., announced that Marie Wheeler has been promoted to the position of Market Senior Vice President, Branch Manager of Community Trust Bank, Inc.
Wheeler’s duties as Branch Manager include overseeing the Ashland branches and retail lenders, providing consumer, residential, and commercial lending options to new and existing client relationships, overseeing the daily operations of the branch office, calling on existing and prospective clients to develop new business and to retain and expand existing business, and providing coaching and development to staff. She is the Lead Auditor in the Ashland market. Her office is at 7100 U.S. Route 60 in Ashland.
Wheeler has worked for Community Trust Bank for over 41 years as a teller, Customer Service Representative (CSR) and Assistant Branch Manager.
Wheeler graduated from Ashland Blazer High School. She is a graduate of the Kentucky School of Banking at the University of Louisville. She is a member of the Ashland Optimist Club, Career Day Summit Elementary, Summer Motion Volunteer, Salvation Army Volunteer, Repair Affair Volunteer and a member of Leadership Tri-State.
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Pikeville and has 70 banking locations.