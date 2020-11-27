The annual Messiah Community Sing has been canceled, according to its director, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The wonderful students who have provided the largest part of the orchestra are not able to prepare due to school regulations,” said Carl Taylor. “Across these past seven years, we have been blessed with wonderful singers and musicians, and we have no doubt that this year would have been equally exciting as the powerful music of G.F. Handel would have again wafted from the Family Life Center of the Plaza Community Church of the Nazarene.”
Taylor said he looks forward to this “great oratorio” each Christmas season.
According to Taylor, the Greenup Beacon will replay four of the group’s recent performances on the three Sundays leading up to Christmas and on Wednesday, Dec. 23. The dates are Dec. 6, 13, 20 and 23. Each broadcast will begin at 3 p.m. at greenupbeacon.com.
“We appreciate Hank Bond for making this possible,” Taylor said. “We will advertise the programs as much as we can, and we hope many of you take an hour from your schedule to enjoy this great music and see your local friends and family members perform again.”