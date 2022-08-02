ASHLAND A Boyd County High School senior is honoring the late Julie Ditty Qualls with a community service project.
Sydney Kinnel, 17, daughter of Wayne and Tara Kinnel of Ironville, participated in the Governors Scholar Program at Morehead State University in July. For her community service project, she crocheted 10 beanies and donated them to the Julie Ditty Qualls Foundation in memory of Qualls, who was her tennis coach; Kinnel was on the Ashland Junior Tennis Team for two years.
“She was a great coach,” Kinnel said. “I learned so much from her in just the first year.”
Kinnel learned to crochet out of boredom.
“About two years ago, I just felt like learning something new,” she said. “It was during COVID and I finger-knitted before, so I looked it up on Pinterest.”
At first, a beanie took about six hours to complete, but she said once she got the hang of it, she could complete a beanie in four hours.
“When Julie first got sick the tennis group put together a gift basket and I made a beanie for her,” Kinnel said. “When she died, I thought I’d continue that.”
She donated the beanies to her late tennis coach’s widower, Josh Qualls, who will see that they get to a breast cancer patient.
Her concern for cancer patients isn’t surprising, considering her focus during the Governors Scholars Program was health care.
“I’m planning to go into health care,” she said. “I’d like to be a traveling nurse for a while after school and later be a surgical first assistant.”