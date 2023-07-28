Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 95F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.