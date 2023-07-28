ASHLAND The parking space for Jim Crum, the owner of Jim's Hotdogs and Spaghetti, was empty this week.
The usual hustle and bustle inside the little shop in the Camayo Arcade was absent — the lights were off, and a black ribbon hung from the handle of the door.
Inside the window, next to the trash can he used to stand by to take a patron's tray, was a photograph of Jim, reading 1944-2023, with scripture.
During the minute or two a couple reporters studied the scene, two customers walked up to the storefront and promptly walked out.
Jim Crum passed away, and the community is all the worse for it.
Crum's dream of opening a downtown lunchtime spot began with hanging out at the G.C. Murphy's lunch counter.
He went on to work 31 years at the legendary Bluegrass Grill, before opening Jim's Hotdogs and Spaghetti in 2004 at the age of 60.
But it was more than just quality food at an affordable price. Jim Crum left behind a legacy of kindness and charity, according to well-wishers on Facebook.
Sunshine Castle recalled forgetting her wallet when she went buy some food.
"He (Jim) just said Sunny, honey, I know I'll see you before the week ends, just pay me later," Castle wrote. "He was the sweetest and will be so very missed."
Kylie Mayse said when she worked in the arcade at Superior Studios, Jim kept a tab.
"He'd let us charge our lunch then pay on pay day," she said.
Lisa Fosson said when he first opened up the restaurant, she was working at Community Trust Bank.
"When he first opened the hot dog stand in the arcade, he also made breakfast sandwiches," she recalled. "He would bring us girls on the teller line breakfast! Such a sweet man! The best hot dogs around!"
Similee Tackett said Jim "was always there to hold the door and say a kind word. He never failed to show his appreciation for you stopping by for a meal or just to chat."
Rob Lynch recalled walking down the alley for years from the Frame Up Gallery to eat some dogs and have "in-depth UK basketball discussions with Jim." Justin DeWitt said he always enjoyed Jim's stories about his time in the U.S. Navy.
"He was a funny guy who didn't know a stranger," DeWitt said. "He was a mentor and a kind-hearted man that will be sorely missed."
Others recalled Jim's three decades at The Bluegrass.
"Jim worked with my mother at The Bluegrass Grill and was always so nice to me from the time I was a child," Margarette Gussler-Hogan recalled. "Well done thy good and faithful servant ... enter into the joy of the Lord!!"
Cheryl Ray Bocook said she worked with Jim for years.
"He wasn't only a manager but also a friend," she wrote. "Condolences to your family, you will be missed."
Nancy Damron recalled Jim introducing her eldest daughter to sweets.
"When my oldest daughter was a baby, at 10 months (old) he sat her on a table at The Bluegrass and sat a slice of strawberry pie in front her and let her tear it up. I will never forget it," she said.
Chris Pullem summed the mood surrounding Jim's passing up succinctly:
"My daughter and I used to eat lunch there on snow days. Jimmy was always so kind. Sad news. A true Ashland icon."
Per the sign on the door of Jim's, the restaurant should reopen Monday, July 31.
(606) 326-2653 |