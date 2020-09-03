ASHLAND The death of Paula Mayo has left the city of Ashland saddened and a bit lost.
Mayo had been the administrative assistant at Ashland Alliance for nearly 40 years when she died Tuesday of cancer.
Alliance president Tim Gibbs worked closely with her for six years.
“She had been through six presidents and CEOs,” Gibbs said. “She joked that I’m just one of six and that I’m one she actually liked.” He said when he came to Ashland to interview, he talked to her for a few minutes before she declared, “This is good. This will work.”
Gibbs said Mayo had taken care of several family members who had cancer.
“She kind of self-diagnosed,” he said. “She asked a doctor for a chest X-ray. She had a raspy cough and was tender in places. The X-ray showed a tumor on her lung. She lived about a year and a half after that.” He said she worked until she was no longer able to.
Former public works director Marion Russell knew Mayo for at least 45 years.
“My daughter, when she was about 3, was in Kiddie College (day care) and Paula worked there,” he said. Shortly thereafter, she went to work for the Ashland Alliance and Russell took his position with the city. “I got involved with Winter Wonderland of Lights and worked with her on that for more than 20 years.
“She was a fantastic person to work with because she was very cooperative and had in mind making the event better,” he said, adding he also worked with her on Summer Motion.
“Paula was a very community-minded person,” he continued. “She wanted to do things that would help the entire community.”
He said last year, Mayo, an Ashland native, was grand marshal of the Christmas parade. She had been too ill to participate in Winter Wonderland of Lights.
“It pleased her to be able to be grand marshal,” he said. “We’re going to miss her very much.”
Gibbs said at the Ashland Alliance, she worked on the Community Leadership Development program, which has graduated more than 2,000.
“We have right at 500 members and she knew them all and their stories and their people,” he said. “It is a discredit to call it a job. We were more like a family and we were fight (for Ashland). She was proud of the things we’d done.”
Her passion for the community drove her, Gibbs said.
“She was the one who was there when you got there in the morning and there when you left in the evening,” he sad. “Young people gravitated to her and she gave advice. People loved to be around her. She was always positive but she told you what she thought. She made a difference in the community that few people could eve do.”
Ashland City Commissioner Amanda Clark participated in the Community Leadership Development program, but had met Mayo before that.
“In high school, I was the administrative intern for Ashland Main Street and that fell under the Alliance,” Clark said. “Two decades later, I worked with her again when I was vice president of operations. We started the day in Paula’s office having breakfast and planning the day. She was a master at organizing and creating teams and making sure all the lists were checked off and everybody knew what they were supposed to do.
“I learned how to organize people and get things done, and I couldn’t have asked for a better mentor,” she said.
Mayo had the ability to make others confortable in any situation, Clark said, and was a great mentor for young women, taking on a kind of motherly role.
“When I was planning my wedding, she sort of walked me through what I did and didn’t need on my wedding registry,” Clark said. “She just had that way about her that she really put people at ease.” She said she’s not alone in that feeling. “Chamber of Commerce Kids” was an informal group of young people who worked at the Alliance office and we mentored by Mayo, including Ruby Deerfield, Bob Hammond, Mary Kay Mcginnis-Ruark and Kari Huffman.
“That’s how she was with everyone and that’s what made her so amazing. She took the time to be a mentor to just about everybody who interacted with her,” Clark said.
Mayo also was instrumental in Sunday sales and the moist vote, Clark said, noting she always had progress for Ashland in mind.
“We’ve lost an amazing asset for this region,” she said.
Gibbs said Mayo was a no-nonsense person but she had a great sense of humor.
“It was an honor working with her. She made me better, she made us better, she made the community better,” he said. “She gave her heart and soul and her passion to this community. ... She was just a cool lady.”
