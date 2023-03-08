CANNONSBURG A public forum about a home for patients of traumatic brain injury appeared to turn into a bizarre attempt by a former MLB umpire and insurance agent to rehabilitate his reputation, after an uproar about a flier he handed out in his neighborhood spread across social media.
Greg Gibson called the meeting in a flier he distributed in the Ponderosa area. Roughly 150 people showed up, many of whom are caregivers, clinicians and family members of those with traumatic brain injury (TBI).
Many wore green, which is the color for TBI awareness month.
To kick off the forum, Gibson apologized for the wording of his flier, stating he had a knee-jerk reaction after hearing about the sale of the home on Friday to the Caring Moore company, which houses folks with TBI in homes so they can live independently as they can.
“From the bottom of my heart, I am sorry,” he said. “I wanted information and it was a knee-jerk reaction. You can hate me, you can choose not to forgive me, but I am genuinely and truly sorry.”
To show his remorse, Gibson asked the mothers and fathers and relatives of those with TBI to stand up in the crowd and had white roses distributed to them as a token of his apology.
He then asked the crowd if how many people knew what a TBI was prior to the outrage on social media. Only three out of the 150 or so people raised their hand.
Gibson then asked David Johnson to speak. Johnson, a recovering alcoholic with an eighth-grade education who against all odds is now a respected business owner, said one of his sons has a TBI after a stroke.
Johnson too helped open a home like what Caring Moore has and he too came under attack. He said he felt hurt by Gibson’s comments, stating “I’ve had impure thoughts about you” but as a Christian he’s prayed to forgive the former ump.
He said he reached out to Gibson after he made a Facebook video outside the future home of the Caring Moore residents. He said while he was angry, after talking to Gibson he found he could educate him a little bit.
Krista Payne was also asked to speak by Gibson. She also emailed Gibson to reach out and educate. A social worker and a parent of a daughter with a mental disability, Payne said she felt like the packed crowd presented an opportunity to educate the public about what TBI is.
“We can argue or we can talk,” she said. “Everyone has the right to ask questions. Half the reason our country is the way it is is because people aren’t allowed to ask questions.”
Gibson said in the midst of the outrage, a friend of his in the D.C. area reached out, who it turns out has 35 homes for folks with TBI.
“He told me, don’t be a ‘NIMBY,’” Gibson said. “I can say today, after I got educated, I am not a NIMBY.”
Gibson went on to say he toured a facility and received an education in how folks with TBI live.
Then Becca Harper gave a testimony — an ER Nurse, the unthinkable happened on May 6, 2021, when her husband with her 18-month-old son flipped his four-wheeler.
Knocking on death’s door, Harper said she hounded doctors to make sure he got the necessary treatment. Today, he walks, he talks and he is currently on the road to recovery, despite his TBI.
“I guess if we have to move him to a home, we’ll move him to Cedar Knoll because Briarwood isn’t welcoming him,” she said.
Before she could finish that thought, Greenup County Deputy David Bocook, who lives in the area, cut her off.
“You’re wrong,” he said. “Let’s stick to the facts.”
After a back-and-forth between Gibson, Bocook and Harper, she proceeded on, stating she’s forgiven Gibson and she’s also forgiven the deputy for interrupting her.
Then Carey and Tony Moore were invited to the stage by Gibson, receiving a partial standing ovation from the crowd.
Carey Moore said this incident has opened her eyes to the need to educate people, stating there appeared to be a lot of hate out there to those with disabilities.
She also said she hasn’t gotten to a place to forgive Gibson yet.
“I haven’t had my apology personally,” she said.
Gibson tried to grab the microphone to deliver the apology, but she said she wanted to do it later.
She then read a letter from one of the women moving into the house. In the letter, the woman wrote that she received a TBI as a result of domestic violence. A college graduate, the woman can no longer work and can not live independently as a result of the injury.
“I am just like you. I can walk, I can talk, I can smile, but some injuries aren’t like a cast on a broken arm,” Moore read. “If it wasn’t for homes like this, I would be in a nursing home.”
After finishing the letter, Moore said, “That’s from a girl who wants to be in your community. That’s who you don’t want here. This show of people here tonight shows the love and support.”
Tony Moore, Carey’s husband, asked Gibson if he would welcome the three ladies coming into the neighborhood. Gibson said he would.
Before Tony Moore left the stage, Gibson and he shook hands and had a brief conversation off-mic wherein Gibson asked him why he didn’t return his call. Tony Moore said he never received a call.
Taking the microphone, Gibson said, “See that? That’s a conversation. I just had a conversation with Tony. That’s what we’re here for today.”
Gibson then read an email from his phone from a person with the state explaining that TBI residential homes aren’t group homes or sober living homes.
“When you’re Joe public, you don’t know that,” Gibson told the crowd. “It’s the fear of the unknown that gets you. It says right here they (Caring Moore) don’t have to announce themselves to the neighborhood when they move in. But they should’ve introduced themselves to us.”
Gibson continued, “Do I have the right to know what’s going on in my neighborhood? Yes.”
Carey Moore, in her talk, explained that whenever anyone moves to a neighborhood, they don’t ask for a background check or the medical history of their neighbors.
Gibson then brought up Josh Steele, a retired Ashland Police Officer. Steele said when he was on patrol, a bunch of TBI homes were open by a shady outfit and he had to frequently respond to violent outbursts, clients escaping and breaking into other people’s homes.
Susan Conley, a nurse who works at Caring Moore, piped up from the crowd asking if Steele ever had to break up fights between parents at a Little League game.
Steele said he has, but he didn’t see how the two were the same. After a brief exchange, Steele left the stage.
Very few people clapped, causing Gibson to say, “He’s a first responder; he deserves more than that.”
Another gentleman in the crowd stood up, stating his child has brain damage and said that the child has problems in school because other kids pick on him. He said having a home like Caring Moore in the community would mean his boy would have a place to go if something were to happen to him and his wife.
Then Bocook took the stage and stated he didn’t think anyone in Boyd County has anything against people with TBI or any disability and if they did, they should be kicked out.
He called the entire uproar a misunderstanding, before going on to say he has dealt with folks with TBI in his capacity as a police officer.
“I’m going to living behind this house, so can you guarantee they won’t get violent?” he asked.
Somebody from the crowd asked if he could guarantee the same for the cops.
This caused an uproar. A registered nurse tried to tell her side of things, stating there’s no guarantee anybody regardless of their condition will be violent or not violent.
After about 45 seconds, Bocook stormed off the stage and appeared to leave the building.
Then Janis Osborne, a speech pathologist, took to the stage to attempt to give a lecture about what TBI is, but when she asked the crowd for questions, a guy who moved here from St. Louis 20-some-odd years ago tried to give a soliloquoy about everyone getting along.
Then Tyler Harris, a man in the crowd, stood up and said his wife has TBI after a car wreck when she was 15 years old. He said despite all odds, she has gone on to finish college and works a 40-hour-a-week job.
However, that comes with a cost — excruciating migraines, he said. Harris said her strength is inspiring.
“I got to know her and I got to know her battle,” he said. “She is one of the strongest people I know. Mr. Gibson, you don’t have to have a public spectacle like this. All you need to do is knock on the door and get to know your neighbors. My wife has taught me more about strength, passion and life than anyone I know. and I can tell you, if you get to know these ladies coming to you neighborhood, you’ll learn the same.”
At some point, somebody tried to liken the situation to sex offenders registering where they lived, but was quickly shouted down by the crowd.
However, when she began explaining who she got into contact with Gibson (whose wife is a realtor), Gibson interrupted, stating, “We’re not here to bash my wife.”
This turned into a cacophony of interruptions, with this person and that person talking over one another.
Multiple times, Gibson said he would let everyone know when they would be “dismissed.”
To wrap it up, Gibson invited Tony Moore back on the stage to apologize and “bury the hatchet.”
“Hopefully everything will be fine if everyone would mind their own business,” Moore said. “Maybe the best we can hope is somebody will know this resource is out there now.”
After the meeting, Carey Moore said she felt like not much was accomplished, while Gibson said he felt like it might have educated people.