ASHLAND The Ashland Community Kitchen traditionally closes on Thanksgiving, but it will be open this year. The decision was made after the Elks Dinner had to be called off because of COVID-19.
Executive Director Dr. Desmond Barrett said the Kitchen will hand out bagged meals on Thursday (Thanksgiving) and Friday, Nov. 27, from 11 a.m. to noon. The Kitchen partners with the Rotary Club of Ashland to hand out bagged meals each holiday through "Hunger Knows No Holiday."
The Kitchen's focus is the homeless community. The bagged meals consist of a sandwich, chips, drink, etc. The Kitchen's traditional Thanksgiving meal will take place the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.