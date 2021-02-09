ASHLAND Rod Hieneman knows first-hand how helpful Community Hospice can be.
Under the care of hospice, his father died last year.
“I learned people don’t really understand what hospice does,” said Hieneman, the new chief executive officer of Community Hospice. “It’s not just a place to go die, although it certainly helps with that transition. But it’s much more than that. There are so many services provided to help the patient and the family.”
One of Hieneman’s goals as the organization’s new leader is to get the word out to the community about what Community Hospice has to offer.
“With COVID, like every organization out there, we’re just trying to figure it all out as far as what’s going on now and where the future’s going to go for us,” he said.
Hieneman began the job on Nov. 30 and assumed full responsibility on Feb. 1, replacing Susan Hunt, who retired. He will be responsible for all aspects of the Community Hospice operations, including strategic planning and growth oversight, budgeting and cost management, quality management and patient satisfaction, facilities oversight, personnel and benefits and capital budgeting and new program implementation.
A graduate of Greenup County High School, he received his bachelor of health science, health administration degree from the University of Kentucky, with a master’s of hospital and health administration degree from Xavier University.
Hieneman has been involved with numerous professional organizations, including the American College of Healthcare Executives, Kentucky Hospital Association and the Bon Secours Ministry Leadership Formation Program. He is a board member for Members Choice Credit Union and has been a member of various civic organizations.
He most recently served as the chief operating officer at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital, leading many clinical and support service programs and overseeing more than 400 employees.
“I’m excited about the opportunity,” Hieneman said. “It’s a great organization. Of course, I’ve got big shoes to fill following Susan, but she created a great team here of leaders and I’m going to rely on them a whole lot getting started, but I have a few ideas of my own.” He said creating a strategic plan for the next one to three years is one of his priorities. He said he will be looking for projects to complement hospice and also invest in the community.
Hieneman, the son of Rebecca “Bonnie” Hieneman and the late Don Hieneman, is a Greenup County native. He and his wife, Linette, have two daughters, Sara and Sydney. They are members at First Baptist Church, Russell.
