ASHLAND Community Hospice has been named a 2023 Hospice Honors Elite Award recipient for its exemplary patient quality and satisfaction.
The prestigious Hospice Honors Elite award was presented by HEALTHCARE first, and recognizes 254 hospices nationwide that provide the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.
“Community Hospice always strives to provide the highest quality care to our patients,” said Rod Hieneman, Chief Executive Officer. “This Hospice Honors Elite award is a credit to the quality, compassionate care provided everyday by our dedicated employees. Families welcome us into their lives during a difficult time. It is gratifying for our organization to receive recognition for that care.”
Award recipients are identified by evaluating hospices’ performance on a set of 18 quality indicator measures. Individual hospice performance scores are aggregated from all surveys and compared on a question-by-question basis to a national performance score calculated from all partnering hospices contained in HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS (Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) database.
Community Hospice serves more than 1,500 patients annually in Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Lawrence, Elliott, Johnson and Martin counties in Kentucky, along with Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio.
Community Hospice is one of only 58 hospice organizations nationwide to receive the Elite status award.