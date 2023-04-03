Community Hospice is proud to announce its renewal as a Level 5 Partner with We Honor Veterans (WHV), a program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO). Level 5 is the highest level WHV partners can attain and includes several required activities and yearly recertification.
As a partner, Community Hospice provides specialized care to Veterans who are facing a life-limiting illness. This includes a Veteran-to-Veteran volunteer program, training on conflict-specific medical and mental health concerns, and knowledge to assist Veterans in navigating VA benefits. Aside from existing partner requirements, Community Hospice has increased efforts to ensure Veterans are aware of the specialized services offered. There has also been additional emphasis on staff education and caring for Vietnam-era and combat Veterans.
“Community Hospice has always been committed to providing the highest level of care for our patients, especially our Veterans who have given so much,” Rod Hieneman, CEO of Community Hospice, said. “When we created a WHV Level 5 program at Community Hospice, we knew it had to be different to truly showcase the efforts needed to go above and beyond. Community Hospice has demonstrated its commitment, and shaped a WHV program that sets an example for other hospice partners dedicated to honoring veterans and their service to our country.”
NHPCO and the Department of Veterans Affairs launched We Honor Veterans in 2010 to address the growing need for Veteran-centered care, especially as Veterans are aging and need access to palliative and hospice care. Community Hospice has been a partner since its inception.
For more information, visit WeHonorVeterans.org or chospice.org or call (606) 329-1890.