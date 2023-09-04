ASHLAND Mary Neill, RN, CHPN, of Community Hospice, was recently honored at the Kentucky Association of Hospice and Palliative Care Annual Conference.
Neill received the “Lifetime Achievement Award” on Aug. 21 at the KAHPC Annual Awards luncheon in Lexington. This award recognizes hospice professionals or volunteers who have dedicated their careers to forwarding the mission of hospice and palliative care.
Neill is a 32-year employee of Community Hospice where she serves as a clinical coordinator. During her tenure at Community Hospice, she has served in various roles, including director of admissions and assistant director of clinical services.
During Community Hospice’s formative years, Neill was pivotal in the development of the admissions department. The processes she implemented ensure staff have the necessary information to quickly and efficiently enroll patients for hospice care while making sure patients and families have the best possible introduction to hospice and the services provided.
She has served in various roles during her tenure, including several interim positions at the Community Hospice Care Center. She has always made certain staff are properly trained, following Medicare and hospice guidelines.
She and her husband, Jeff, live in Ashland, have two adult sons and four grandchildren.