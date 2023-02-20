ASHLAND Community Hospice has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.
The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
“We sought accreditation for our organization because we want to demonstrate our commitment to patients’ safety and quality care,” Community Hospice Chief Executive Officer Rod Hieneman said. “We view obtaining Joint Commission accreditation as another step toward achieving excellence.”
Community Hospice underwent a review in mid-December, being evaluated on nearly 600 standards spanning several areas including quality of care, infection control and prevention, medication management, leadership, emergency management and patient rights and responsibilities. This accreditation also grants Community Hospice “federal deemed status,” recognizing the organization meets or exceeds federal requirements.
Community Hospice, a not-for-profit organization incorporated in 1979, serves more than 1,200 patients annually in a nine-county service area that includes Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Lawrence, Elliott, Johnson and Martin counties in Kentucky, along with Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio.