Gov. Andy Beshear made an announcement during a press conference that he said he never expected to make as governor.
Beshear said on Thursday that the Commonwealth has secured the return of the $15 million investment that was once meant for Braidy Industries (now Unity Aluminum) — a project that never made it off the ground.
Beshear thanked the leadership of Steel Dynamics and Unity for finding a workable solution and said he wants to be a part of their future plans in the area.
"My promise to the people of the Ashland region is when we make an announcement, it's going to be real," Beshear said, "Jobs are going to be real and it's going to be very exciting for the community."
In 2017, an announcement was made that a $1.3 billion aluminum mill would be coming to the area that would employee more than 550 people.
Initially, hopes were high for the project with Kentucky deciding to invest $15 million toward the project with a 98-0 legislative vote.
Rep. James Comer voiced opposition in the matter in April 2019 saying, "this is a private investment in a startup that has a long way to go to start up."
A fired-up Andy Beshear addressed the scam during a press conference on July 21 saying "Braidy's going to go down as the worst and shadiest economic development deal in Kentucky's history. ... Former Governor Matt Bevin invested $15 million in taxpayer money in a startup."
Beshear called the decision "probably unconstitutional" and said the company had no previous operations and that the former founder and CEO, Craig Bouchard, "now claims he's building a space bridge," Beshear said.
Bouchard received a $6 million payout after Braidy Industries cut ties with him in 2020.
Beshear announced on Thursday that his administration is in the process of re-securing all 200-plus acres of property by working with Steel Dynamics and Unity for a workable solution.
"I want to mention that most of the property is being donated by Steel Dynamics and Unity," Beshear said, saying that the land is beyond ready for future development.
"Had we had possession of it, we could have located something else on it already by now," Beshear said.
Cabinet for Economic Development Secretary Jeff Noel said during Thursday's press conference that this recent development took "many years and a lot of hard work."
Noel said the administration worked to find a win-win solution saying that by retrieving the land back provides "significant product development opportunity in northeast Kentucky."
