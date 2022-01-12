The State Senate Appropriations and Revenues Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to send a bill to recoup the $15 million investment the state made into then-Braidy Industries by Dec. 31, 2022.
Sponsored by Committee Chair Sen. Christian McDaniel (R-Taylor Mill), the bill would go into effect on June 30, which lawmakers said would give the company some breathing room for new developments.
While this is an early step in getting back the money, McDaniel and all his colleagues were clear on this point: they want to see to an aluminum mill, not $15 million.
Among the yes votes was Sen. Robin Webb (D-Grayson), a longtime “cautious optimist” about the project in her home district. When she cast her vote, Webb said she did so because it was a “historic issue” and she felt the deadlines within the bill give the company time to meet certain criteria in the investment.
“This appropriating body will have failures and have successes,” she said. “I am optimistic that this will be successful, but if this fails I think we should get this money back.”
During the committee meeting, McDaniel noted that the company, now doing business as Unity Aluminum, has been in violation of the terms of the state’s investment but has received “side letters” from the executive branch to buy time.
For those living under a rock, back in 2017 the Gov. Matt Bevin administration put a deal in the last days of the regular session before the legislature for an aluminum mill in northeastern Kentucky. The investment of $15 million was made to much great fanfare, followed by a “groundbreaking” in 2018 that only amounted to an empty field in EastPark.
The mill was originally supposed to open in 2020.
During the committee hearing, State Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester) said he and other members of Senate leadership have signed non-disclosure agreements with the company, but have received promising updates.
While optimistic, Stivers said he encouraged the passage of the bill so it could be sent to the rules committee.
“I feel good that they’re on track, they’ve lanced a boil from this project and it’s been done,” he said. “I will continue to do our due diligence and I think in the long run, this will happen. I think we’ve got a better dynamic in receiving more updates with this bill moving through.”
Sen. Matt Castlen, (R-Owensboro), said he had been against the investment from the get-go, while serving in the State House. He said while he doesn’t agree with “public-private partnerships” on principle, he wants greater accountability in state investments moving forward.
“How many ribbon cuttings do you see on a project around election time and then there’s nothing happening?” Castlen said. “I don’t want to send a message that Kentucky is not in favor of economic growth, but I also want to send that message that if we lend $15 million, we expect to see results.”
Sen. Stephen West, (R-Paris), voted in favor of sending it to the floor, while reserving his right to change his vote upon further developments, while Sen. Stephen Meredith (R-Leitchfield) cast a vote in favor of advancing the measure, with the caveat of changing some deadlines in the bill in order to prevent existing investors from “squirming.”
Sen. Donald Douglas (R-Nicholasville) cast his “aye” vote, stating he wanted to send a message that when anyone makes a promise to the legislature, they will be held accountable.
Local delegation speaks
Prior to Wednesday’s committee hearing, Webb told The Daily Independent she is still “hopefully optimistic” that the aluminum mill promised in 2017 will come to pass, citing the current investors still in the project.
“I know some of these people, and if they still have confidence in the project, I do too,” she said. “I’m hopeful with the uptick in the economy, we’ll see money flowing and more investment in the project.”
State Rep. Patrick Flannery (R-Grayson), who under newly drawn district maps would represent the portion of Boyd where Unity’s mill is slated to be erected, said he “still wants this to work out.”
“I hope this works out, but I understand that people have become skeptical, so I agree there needs to be accountability,” he said.
While Webb said she thinks McDaniel’s move to recoup the money — which was already delayed a year last year by the Kentucky Cabinet of Economic Development — is premature, she understands his position.
“Chris has carried that banner for a while,” she said. “If there’s no hope for recovery, then I would be right there with him. But I still have optimism that this project will pan out. It might not be on the scale as it was presented to us, but I think we will see an opportunity here in our region.”
Flannery said he feels like it’s too early in the session to weigh in on the bill either way, stating “a lot can happen during the session.”
“I think it’s too early, because you don’t know what will happen over the next couple of months,” he said. “I can appreciate his (McDaniel’s) frustration, but I don’t want to get involved with it one way or the other at this time.”
Of the state legislators The Daily Independent is following in the 2022 Legislative Session, only Webb and State Rep. Danny Bentley (R-Greenup) actually voted on the then-Braidy investment. Webb said it came in the last day of the session and legislators didn’t have much time to review and vet the project.
“It’s an investment,” she said. “Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. But $15 million is a lot of money.”
Bentley declined to comment Tuesday, due to being ill with COVID-19. State Rep. Scott Sharp (R-Boyd) was also ill Tuesday and could not comment.
Unity Aluminum issued the following statement in regards to the bill:
“Unity Aluminum continues to work tirelessly to bring this transformational project to fruition. We are encouraged by the progress we have made and are excited about our future in eastern Kentucky.”
(606) 326-2653 |