ASHLAND Thursday’s city commission meeting was a quick in-and-out affair, with Mayor Matt Perkins dropping his gavel in adjournment in less than 30 minutes.
With roughly two-thirds of the meeting taken up by commissioner comments, the commission voted in new business to approve a contract for $41,000 for engineering on 15th and 16th streetscape improvements, an administrative change in hiring classifications for police officers, an easement for Bluegrass Community Federal Credit Union to establish a freestanding ATM, an extension on the inclusive playground contract to May 25 and a submission of a grant application for $540,000 to replace a water main on U.S. 23.
According to Perkins, that last item related to the money the state announced at the end of last year coming to the area for various projects and improvements.
Here are some other items of note:
• Getting a little ahead of the curve, Perkins proclaimed March Women’s History Month in Ashland.
• Commissioner Amanda Clark was not at the meeting, but attending an economic development function in New Orleans, Louisiana.
• The commission commended Ashland Blazer’s athletic and academic teams.
• Perkins said city leadership went to Frankfort Wednesday and met with “special friend” Rocky Adkins (Gov. Andy Beshear’s Senior Adviser), State Sen. Robin Webb and State Rep. Scott Sharp, describing the meetings as productive.
• Commissioner Josh Blanton put a plug in for the SOAR mini conference coming to Ashland, stating 529 people have registered from five states.
• Perkins promoted a Homeowner Assistance Program that was offering up to $35,000 in aid for folks behind on mortgages, utilities and tax bills. Perkins said information and applications for the Kentucky Homeowner’s Fund could be found online and at the Boyd County Library.
• Finance Director Tony Grubb filled in for City Manager Mike Graese. During his report, Grubb said the Ashland Oil Building should be secured by the contractor next week, with abatement completed within six to eight weeks. After that, the demolition would start in May and go through September.
• Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs said the new flags at the riverfront look good and encouraged everyone to “go take a peek.”
• Commissioner Marty Gute stated “it’s amazing what you can do with a cup of Tim Horton’s coffee and a shot of espresso” in relation to his adventures all around the community Thursday morning, meeting with business owners.
Perkins said the next meeting should be in person, with the public invited.
