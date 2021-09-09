ASHLAND Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs reluctantly voted Thursday in favor of a three-year IT contract amounting to about $750,000, and then vowed to “watch every damn penny this commission spends.”
The contract would amount to almost $21,000 a month for the city, for an IT contact awarded to VC3, a South Carolina-based IT firm that provides services for more than 240 local governments across the country.
The contract came up twice on Thursday's agenda, appearing on the consent agenda and the new business portion of the meeting. On the consent portion, the commission was asked to accept the bid — think of at as putting a jug of milk into your shopping cart at the store — while the new business portion would be asking the mayor to enter into a contract for the services (the equivalent of paying the clerk at the counter for the milk).
During the consent agenda, Spriggs moved to have the bid tabled, citing the sticker shock of a three-year contract adding up to a quarter of a million dollars each year. Commissioners Amanda Clark and Marty Gute (Commissioner Josh Blanton was absent) did not second the motion, killing it on the floor.
Spriggs expressed concern about “committing the taxpayers of the city to a three-year contract.”
“I'm concerned about the fiscal part of this,” Spriggs said. “We can't predict what our budget will look like in the coming years.”
After both Clark and Mayor Matthew B. Perkins acknowledged Spriggs' concerns, the commission put the consent agenda as a whole to a vote — Spriggs voted against it, while the rest voted in favor.
Moving onto new business, Spriggs again voiced her concerns, asking if the bid had been properly handled and advertised.
City Manager Mike Graese said the contract was put out to bid in accordance with state and local laws and the city only received two bids. VC3's bid came in at “one-fourth to one-fifth” the price quoted by the other company, according to Graese.
In addition, Graese said the city reached out to local companies and other firms directly to see if there was any interest.
Internet security loomed large over the discussions — citing an Aug. 22 article in The Washington Post, City Attorney Jim Moore said at least 2,354 governments, health care agencies and schools in the United States suffered ransomware attacks in 2020.
Those ransomware attacks can be costly — the city of Baltimore, Maryland, suffered a ransomware attack in 2019 that locked up city servers. Instead of paying a ransom of about $76,000 to unlock the computer systems, the city chose to rebuild the systems.
That resulted in Baltimore spending $18 million to recover from the attack.
Spriggs said she understands the need to “be proactive” but she thought the city should shop around a little bit more before committing to a firm. Gute said, “I don't think we can afford to not do it.”
Graese said delaying on the contract could cause the bid to rise if the city doesn't lock into a rate now. The city manager and the city attorney both assured the commissioners that there is language in the contract that allows for the city to opt out in the event the services rendered are not up to snuff.
Perkins said the commission will be keeping close tabs on the services, making sure the city gets the best bang for its buck.
