ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission had a pretty straightforward, in-and-out meeting, primarily voting on more blighted property demolitions.
With 38 properties now empty lots, eight on hold for legal matters and another 23 set for approval over the coming months, City Manager Mike Graese told the commission that a possible 69 properties could be torn down by the end of the fiscal year.
The commission voted to spend $61,920 to tear down 12 properties Thursday.
In addition to the blighted properties votes, the city voted to submit an annual plan to the Department of Housing and Urban Development for a housing voucher program ($3.2 million in funding), carry over 2019 Community Block Grant Funds into the 2022-23 cycle ($138,544.21), and submit for a federal grant at the bus system ($35,931 for the grant, $297,984 in total reimbursement).
Here are some other odds and ends from the meeting:
• During commissioner comments, Commissioners Marty Gute and Josh Blanton noted the ribbon cutting of the Golden Corral. Blanton described it as “emotional” while Gute said it has been so packed in the parking lot, he can't find a space to stop there and eat yet. The return of the Golden Corral has been highly anticipated in the community for two years now.
• City Attorney Jim Moore wore a suit. Typically, he wears a polo shirt in his day-to-day functions as the city attorney, but for two days out of the month, he dons a suit to read the ordinances to the commissioners.
• Gute, Blanton and Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs all promoted the Sensory Garden ribbon cutting that was conducted after the meeting, as well as the agreed order being lifted from the water. Spriggs and Gute also discussed Secretary of State Michael Adams’ visit to downtown Ashland on Wednesday.
• Gute said there will be a National Day of Prayer Event on Thursday, May 5, at 5:30 p.m. at Broadway Square.
• Blanton also gave an update on his move into a new house. He said his neighbors told him to be nice to the sanitation workers, of which he said he didn’t need reminding.
• Spriggs noted Thursday was Holocaust Martyrs’ and Remembrance Day.
