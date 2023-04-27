ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission voted Thursday to apply for a $44 million loan from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority to renovate the waste water treatment plant.
The loan will come in at 1.2% interest, much lower than the national average. Total debt payment on the 20-year loan will be $2.484 million per year, per a fiscal note in the agenda.
The city is currently under a consent decree with the EPA to complete the project by 2025.
City manager Mike Graese said the city currently has $15 million on hand built up through a Combined Sewer Overflow fee tacked onto city sewer bills 10 years ago, but runaway inflation meant that money wouldn't go as far as the city initially planned.
Original estimates on the plant put the project at $25-28 million, but the rise in materials and labor meant it's now around $57 million.
Graese said the KIA pre-approved a loan for $25 million, but the cost adjustment meant the city needed more. He said the city staff worked hard with KIA to "get into the queue" for available funds.
"Not every municipality that gets a loan uses all the loan, so KIA ends up getting that money back," Graese said. "We weren't ready for it, but with engineering coming along, it was time to submit for it."
Graese told the commission Thursday that the engineering plans for the plant will is 30% complete — it should be 60% complete by either May or June, the city manager said.
By the time construction starts, Graese said he hopes costs will have decreased. He also hopes some federal money could be in the pipeline to help with the project.
Here are some other highlights from the city commission meeting:
• The city commission Thursday to apply $347,450 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for work on the Debord Hill water tank mixing system.
• The city commission voted for a $167,451.30 for playground equipment at East Central Park on Railroad Avenue.
• The city commission voted to sign a memorandum with the state to take over maintenance for Winchester Avenue as a part of the roundabout project slated for downtown.
• The city commission voted to rezone 8 acres of property on Hunt Street from single family use to multi-family use. Katherine Utsinger, of the Community Economic Development department, said the owner is hoping to build an apartment complex there down the road.
• Commissioner Marty Gute said Monday will be ribbon cutting for the "long-awaited Olive Garden" in Ashland.
