ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission voted Thursday to get the ball rolling finding developers for the proposed conference center next to the Delta Hotel.
The commission voted to engage with Lexington Law Firm Frost Brown and Todd to send out what city manager Mike Graese called a “request for ideas.”
The cost for the service would be about $15,000. That includes the law firm writing up the request and assisting the city in vetting proposals.
According to Graese, the law firm would share the results of the market study undertaken by the city last year and gauge what developers would be interested in partnering with the city to move forward.
Graese said it’s not as exact and calculated as a request for proposals — rather, it’s a way for the city to figure out what’s possible and what developers have an appetite for doing.
Here are some other highlights from Thursday’s city commission meeting:
• The commission voted to receive a grant from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority in the amount of $719,000 for the U.S. 23 water main replacement.
• The commission voted to apply for a grant to fund three additional firefighters for three years, in the amount of $1.4 million.
• Commissioners Cheryl Spriggs, Josh Blanton and Mayor Matt Perkins reported they and city staff traveled to Frankfort Wednesday to meet with the local delegation of representatives. They reported the meetings went well.
• The commission voted to pass a resolution opposing two bills in the state legislature that would make non-partisan elections such as local city races and school board races partisan. Blanton said during Wednesday’s meetings in Frankfort, the Kentucky League of Cities adamantly opposed the effort to politicize the races.
• Commissioner Marty Gute reported that he went to the dog park Sunday and saw Blanton leaving with his dog. As he spoke with his fellow commissioner, he said three dogs ran into him, knocking him to the ground. He said it appears he sprained his leg as a result of the incident. Reflecting on the springlike weather, Gute also said he’s excited that city has taken over the concession stand at Oliverio Park. “Don’t call me at 6 p.m. looking for toilet paper,” Gute said. “We’ll have people manning it now.”
• Perkins issued a proclamations for engineers.
• Perkins also gave a key to the city to an important person who has done many important things for the city, becoming quite emotional as he thanked the person for their years of service and dedication to the city. The Daily Independent will be revealing this mystery person on the front page of the weekend edition.