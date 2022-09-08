ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission voted Thursday to retain a law firm for a potential lawsuit in the works relating to the contamination of water supplies.
City Attorney Jim Moore said the retaining of the New York City-based law firm Napoli Shkolnik came at the recommendation of the Kentucky Rural Water Association.
The retainer would be part of a much larger lawsuit in the pipeline that could be multi-jurisdictional.
According to Moore, the lawsuit could be against the certain manufacturers that may have contaminated water with perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals (PFAS/PFOA) which have been linked to ailments of the liver, kidneys and reproductive systems.
In June, the White House announced it would be focusing on more stringent testing of the chemicals, which could mean additional costs on local governments.
Moore said the negligence lawsuit could help jurisdictions across Kentucky recoup the cost of those tests and any remediation that’s needed for the chemicals found.
Here are some more moves made by the city commission at Thursday’s meeting:
• The City Commission voted on first reading to award CDBG grants to the Ashland Community Kitchen, the Shelter of Hope and the Hillcrest Bruce Mission. Mayor Matt Perkins said the awarding of these grants was a step for the city to address homelessness and poverty.
• The City Commission voted on first reading to award a contract for $2,995 to Bobby’s Mulch for the teardown of a blighted property on Broom Street. Community and Economic Development Director Chris Pullem said the city has now demolished 64 blighted properties.
• The commission finalized a vote to accept a $540,000 grant to fund waterline replacement on U.S. 23. The total amount of the project would be $1.34 million, according to the current engineering.
• Perkins proclaimed Sept. 17 to Sept. 23 U.S. Constitution Week, in accordance with the national observance. This year is the 225th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution.