ASHLAND Election Day might be in November, but folks in the Ashland area can hit the polls in September to vote to bring a concert series to the community.
The city commission voted unanimously Thursday to allow the placement of removable decals on sidewalks, light poles and other spots around town that contain information for folks to vote for the city to be a recipient of the Levitt AMP Grant Award.
Courtney Hensley, of Visit AKY, said her organization and Ashland For Change partnered up to apply for the grant, which consists of a $30,000 grant given to 20 small to mid-size communities across the country.
The $30,000 grants are given out three years in a row, for a total of $90,000. Hensley said the grants have to be used to fund a 10-week concert series that runs from spring to fall.
Hensley told the commission the idea is for the grant to fund a free concert series at the riverfront aka The Port of Ashland aka Poage Landing Park.
The voting period will last from Sept. 12 to Sept. 22. The decals going up around too soon will contain information needed for interested folks to vote in favor of the concert series.
This past year, recipients of the grant included communities of less than 250,000 people in Nevada, West Virginia, Arkansas, Alaska, Iowa, Illinois, New Mexico, Florida, Wisconsin, Alaska, Vermont, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.
Three communities in Kentucky also received the award — Whitesburg, Middlesboro and Berea.
Besides the QR codes and the text message numbers, voting information will also be found at the vote.levitt.org website when the polls open up.
(606) 326-2653 |