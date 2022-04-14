ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission voted 3-1 Thursday on first reading to allow golf carts on city streets, as long as motorists putting along follow certain rules and regulations.
The ordinance to amend the 2020 statute to ban golf carts, ATVs and UTVs from city streets was brought up by Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs, who said elderly residents frequently use golf carts around their neighborhoods to visit with their friends.
“They can’t use their golf carts to go over to their friends’ houses,” she said. “A lot of these people have bad knees and can’t get around like they used to. We’re doing a lot of things for the young people in this city and I don’t think we should forget about our more mature population.”
City Attorney Jim Moore said the golf carts that will be allowed on city streets require an inspection at the sheriff’s office for road suitability, must have lights and other safety features, must be carry liability insurance and must have a permit issued by the city.
The golf carts could only be driven on streets with 25 mph or less speed limits, or as determined by Ashland Police, Moore noted.
Commissioner Josh Blanton, the lone dissenter on the ordinance, said while it’s great Spriggs has brought this demand from the citizens to the commission, he was concerned that the enforcement of the ordinance would be a good use of police resources.
“I think we need to listen to the staff on this,” Blanton said. “I’ve spoken with the chief and I’ve gotten a lot of details on the problems with enforcing this ordinance.”
Blanton also had concerns about abuse of the ordinance with the riding of ATVs in the streets. Spriggs said the ordinance has fines built into the language in order to enforce the law — she also pointed out that anyone abusing the system would abuse it anyways, whether there’s an ordinance or not.
According to Moore — speaking on behalf of Police Chief Todd Kelley, who was not present at the meeting — the only way for officers to make sure the golf carts are carrying insurance is by stopping to check for proof of insurance.
“Unlike a car, if the insurance is canceled on a golf cart, the police are not immediately notified,” Moore said. “They can come down and have their proof of insurance to get the permit, then have it canceled the next day. Another point the chief made when I spoke with him is as a longtime accident reconstruction officer, he said no matter how many lights and features are on these golf carts, who ever gets hit by a car, it won’t work out too well for the people in the golf cart.”
According to a fiscal note, the cost to administrate the program is estimated at around $7,800 in APD’s budget. Breaking down that budget, the registration tracking system would cost $2,000, the court time for citations would cost around $2,000, the cost to print the new city citations would be $1,000, the golf cart registration decals would cost $1,000, fine collection would cost $500, impoundment would cost $300 and towing would cost $1,000.
Commissioners Amanda Clark and Marty Gute sided with Spriggs, voting in support of the measure to authorize golf carts and amending the existing ordinance to allow golf carts meeting registration requirements in the current ordinance on the books.
