ASHLAND After a once-in-a-lifetime failure of two blades of the aerator carousels at the sewer plant this week, the Ashland city commission voted Thursday to approve an $86,000 emergency repair.
Mark Hall, director of utilities, said it’s the first time he’s seen in his more than 20 years with the city two blade shafts shear at the plant within a matter of hours.
“I started at the sewer plant,” he said.
The first blade sheared Monday evening, and a second shaft broke Tuesday morning. According to Hall, of the two carousels, one is still at capacity while the other is running at 33%, which is effectively nil.
“It’s not a flow issue,” Hall said. “It’s more of a revenue issue, because the aerators allow us to process waste water from the leech beds at the landfill.”
Essentially, it cuts into the city’s ability to process trash water.
City Attorney Jim Moore, noting the commission’s reluctance to take up last-minute items, said it was an emergency that he had been alerted to an hour prior to the meeting.
“I guess these are big blades?” Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs said.
“Very big blades,” Moore said.
The commission voted unanimously to approve the motion, with Commissioner Josh Blanton abstaining.
Here’s some other highlights from the commission meeting:
• The commission approved on first reading renaming the pond in Central Park E.B. Gevedon III Pond. Mayor Matt Perkins said there was “no finer gentleman to name this pond after than Dr. Gevedon” and he said Gevedon’s legacy lives on not only at the park, but throughout the many buildings he rehabbed and the people’s lives he saved.
• The commission approved unanimously a $37,500 contract with Raftelis Financial Consultants, Inc., for the development of a strategic plan for the city.
• During public comment, Commissioner Amanda Clark rejected and condemned alleged misinformation shared by commission candidate David Williams regarding the TIF District in downtown, stating that if it weren’t for the TIF, “there would be a hole in a the center of downtown.”
Williams — who had gone well past the five minutes allotted for comment — asked for a rebuttal. City Attorney Jim Moore could be heard stating “this is not a debate.” As Williams walked away from the podium, he said, “I’ll see you in two weeks.”