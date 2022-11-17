ASHLAND A master plan for the parks system is one of the many items taken up Thursday at Ashland’s City Commission meeting.
During a discussion about a splash pad, Mayor Matt Perkins said he would like to see a master plan put together for the 14 parks in the city to assess the “wants and needs of each park.”
Perkins said he would like to see public input into the plan, as well as input from the park board and the city staff. City Manager Mike Graese said he could take a stab at getting it together within 90 days.
Commissioner Josh Blanton took the opportunity to voice his support of a strategic long-term plan for the city, an issue he has supported in the past.
“Good cities with strategic plans grow in meaningful ways,” he said.
Graese said a few things are coming down the pike on that front, including the preparation of a questionnaire for the city staff, a meeting with the head honchos of the city departments and a meeting with the elected officials.
Along the same vein of long-term goals, the city commission voted unanimously to appoint Commissioner Amanda Clark as a project representative for the Abandoned Mine Lands Economic Revitalization grant the city received last year on the day Senior Adviser Rocky Adkins came to town and gave out a mess of big checks to various municipalities.
Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs noted that Clark was instrumental in securing the grant for the city.
The grant, totaling $1 million, will reimburse the city for the design and engineering of a convention center and parking garage next to the Delta Hotel.
Here are some other highlights from the meeting:
• The commission unanimously voted to approve the purchase of $122,550 in bunker gear for the Ashland Fire Department. Fire Chief Greg Ray said the gear are the protective jackets and pants worn by firefighters while putting out a blaze. He said the standard service life of the garments is 10 years and whenever they are used in a fire they must be immediately washed in order to get rid of any harmful chemicals from a fire. Therefore, each firefighter needs two sets of bunker gear so one can be in the wash immediately after a fire and another can be ready to go.
• The commission voted unanimously to approve a $223,688.45 roof on the water treatment plant.
• Perkins designated AmVets rep Mike Wurts as an Official Citizen Ambassador.
“I know in the past I said I’d pin it to your hat, this I think you can pin to your jacket,” Perkins said.
• The commission unanimously voted to establish a monthly fee of $25 per space for the parking garage at 17th Street and Carter Avenue, with a 10% discount for a yearly rental agreement. Event rental would be $200 a day for the sixth floor and any other open space.
• During commissioner comments, Marty Gute said he would have a Steve Gilmore moment by waxing philosophically at length. While the length of his speech nowhere near approached the former mayor’s musings, Gute thanked the city for reelecting him in the November election and said “you just do your job without responding to the negative Nancys and the naysayers.” He further stated that in the 2020 region championship Ashland got the ball after the other team’s player “dropped the mother of all cuss words” in a scrum.
“You have to play as a team and you can never forget you’re here for the people,” he said. “Otherwise, it’ll cost you the game.”
• Spriggs and Blanton also thanked the voting public for giving them another two years, each stating the commission was on track to push the city forward.