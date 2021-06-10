By Henry Culvyhouse
ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission issued a resolution Thursday to reduce the adult use ordinance footage from 500 feet to 300 feet, paving the way for more locations for potential tattoo parlors in downtown.
Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs moved for the resolution — which will be reviewed by the planning commission before making its way back to the commission — with a second from Commissioner Marty Gute. Both had voted against an ordinance last month amending the adult use ordinance that would've allowed the Midnite Tattoo Society to make its way back to Ashland.
Commissioner Amanda Clark abstained the last go around because of a conflict of interest since she owns a small business that provides maintenance to landlord Paul Castle, the landlord for Midnite's potential future space. Since the resolution was “more broad in nature” Clark joined the resolution.
Ashland Mayor Matthew B. Perkins said the compromise was needed to move forward.
“Government works best when there's a compromise,” Perkins said.
However, the commission saw another 3-1 vote on the second-reading of the public nuisance ordinance and the rental property registration ordinance. The public nuisance ordinance would hold landlords civilly liable for allowing felonies happening in their rental properties on a recurring basis.
Commissioner Josh Blanton, the lone hold out, said he didn't want to rehash his concerns about the ordinances again. However, he did go on to say it is “one of the best public nuisance ordinances I've seen.”
“I'm at the level where I can't fundamentally get there with it,” Blanton said. “I believe property rights are sacred.”
Spriggs said landlords “have a responsibility for what goes on with their property and to protect the sanctity of our neighborhoods.”
The law, according to Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley and City Attorney Jim Moore, is to crack down on properties with major drug activity. Gute said the law targets “chronic and criminal” issues.
“This respects the integrity of our neighborhoods,” Gute said.
Here's some other issues taken up by the commission:
• Unanimously passed on first reading a contract for asphalt repair work to the tune of $898,645 with BLK Construction.
• Unanimously passed on first-reading an ordinance for the placement of a stop sign on Central Avenue at the intersection of 23rd Street and Central.
• Unanimously passed first-reading of a contract for $102,346.80 for eight slurry pumps and motors at the water treatment plant.
• Unanimously passed first-reading of a contract with Bri-Den Company for an $89,700 roof repair on the city building.
