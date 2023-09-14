ASHLAND Commissioners and community partners expressed gratitude and pride at Ashland’s City Commission meeting on Thursday following the conclusion of the Appalachian Regional Commission Conference.
There was plenty of ground to cover Monday and Tuesday as ARC descended upon downtown Ashland, allowing the city to network, explore economic development and gain insight on bettering the quality of life of its citizens from other small towns nestled in Appalachia.
Mayor Matt Perkins kicked off the meeting, thanking city partners and workers who made the conference a possibility.
“It says a lot about our community. We’ve had a lot of hits — not usually in the good way — and to see this come about and we get selected and then pull this off in a way that was successful ... it really fills with me pride as Mayor,” Perkins said.
The Paramount Arts Center, Visit AKY, Delta Hotel, Highlands and other community partners were thanked for their partnership in hosting visitors and happenings.
“I’m also very, very proud of everybody in this city: staff, even our citizens, of how we handled the ARC commission this past week,” Commissioner Amanda Clark said. “... Everyone that I talked to commented over and over again of how welcomed they felt.”
The praises continued across the panel from Commissoners Josh Blanton, Cheryl Spriggs and Marty Gute — who appeared to be in rare form.
Dressed in a branded T-shirt and jeans as opposed to the typical dress code, Clark said Kentucky Power was hosting a food drive, justifying her casual clothing.
Gute didn’t miss a beat during his address, chuckling, “I thought Commissioner Clark thought she was at a fiscal court meeting.”
On what began as a serious note, Gute spoke highly of the events scheduled earlier in the week, including the fireworks reception that closed out the conference.
“We just scared the devil out of a couple dogs around the neighborhood,” Gute said, drawing more laughter.
Mike Graese, the city manager, said, “I do think one of the areas we’ll look for improvement next time, is that I wished we would’ve pushed harder to include more of the community.”
Graese added in the future the city would be more proactive in alerting citizens about fireworks and the risks associated with it.
“I dropped the ball on that. We won’t make that mistake again,” Graese said.
During the community comment section of the meeting, commissioners heard from Kim Jenkins, Holly Canfield and Scott Martin — each representing an organization or facility that had a pivotal role in the ARC conference’s success.
Canfield, Director of Paramount Arts Center — which hosted opening speeches and live entertainment throughout the conference — took the opportunity to discuss the Paramount’s presence and role in the community.
Canfield highlighted the recent growth of the Paramount, announcing the arts center was still recovering from record income loss during the pandemic.
Canfield said in the last fiscal year, Paramount Arts Center hosted 110 events, garnering 250,000 patrons from all 50 states and four countries including Spain, Germany, Canada and Mexico.
The Paramount is a major piece of economic revenue for Ashland, Canfield said, adding $12.5 million in regional economic impact.
Canfield said while the profit numbers were high, the Paramount costs about $60,000 in operational costs and mostly rely on ticket sales and donations.
Canfield said expenses haven’t accounted for any preservation or renovations to the nearly century-old venue and hoped to continue its economic momentum to afford desperately needed updates, including plumbing and electrical work.
Kim Jenkins, Director of the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center — which also hosted ARC breakout sessions earlier this week — said the museum, too, is experiencing growth.
Jenkins said the museum’s new addition — the Clark Family Discovery Center, a multi-million dollar project — is projected to open in mid-November.
Even after the exhaustion that must’ve come from ensuring quality transportation to keeping the streets clean for regional big-shots earlier this week, the trains keep rolling in the city and the commission shifted their focus to the meeting’s agenda.
A few more highlights from Thursday’s meeting:
• The city passed through a second reading and final adoption of a rent increase for Gla-Low apartments which will take effect Oct. 1.
The increase was a state mandate and will raise rental prices $10 per unit.
• A final reading for the execution of the $7.2 million Winchester Avenue project between the city and Allard Excavation, LLC, was OK’d.
While seemingly a hefty price tag — through grants from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission — the city has $1.2 million in the project.
• A second reading was passed for the distribution of national prescription opioid litigation funds to non-profits, departments and other organizations to aid in combating the opioid crisis.
A special council previously sifted through the proposals and elected to disperse the funds as follows: Ramey-Estep — $78,148, Ashland Police Department — $8,500, Hillcrest-Bruce Mission — $199,036, Shelter of Hope — $99,868 and My Town TV — $50,000.
Any applicant who didn’t get selected on this go-around were encouraged to apply again if additional federal funds trickle down in the future.
• The city authorized a $173,500 bid to replace a culvert on Oakview Road. The only discussion had about the project from commissioners was Gute’s “Hallelujah.”