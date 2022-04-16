ASHLAND Ashland City Commissioners received updates Thursday on the performance of the Community Development Block Grant program.
The federal program comes through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is open to certain cities throughout the commonwealth.
Lorraine Woolery oversaw the program for several years prior to taking a job over at Ashland Fire. She has since been replaced by two other employees — one internal, the other external.
Woolery delivered her last report on the program Thursday, covering how CDBG funds were expended in the 2020 program year, which ran from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
According to Woolery, the city spent a little more than $1 million from the CDBG funds in that program year, carrying over $916,000 into the next year.
Of that money, $216,793 went to non-profits in the city, such as the Ashland Child Development Center, Hillcrest Bruce Mission, the Community Kitchen, CAReS, the Senior Center and Safe Harbor.
The city also spent $111,554 in CDBG money directly for utility assistance, food distribution and clean start kits, which were hygienic products aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.
With food distribution, Woolery said the city handed out food boxes for the needy at a drive-through at the Carol Jackson Unity Center and did doorstep deliveries.
The middle school Community Problem Solving Team got involved in that project and distributed a thousand boxes around the community.
The work in that situation allowed the team to advance all the way to the international level, where they presented how they distributed the boxes to a Kenyan team.
“People in Kenya know where Ashland, Kentucky is now,” Woolery said.
Other monies expended included $33,000 for code enforcement, $604,940 on the Pollard Mills infrastructure project and the Debord Terrace sidewalks, stairs and handrails project and nearly $75,000 in administration. That last number includes salaries for administering the programs, advertisements about fair housing and other HUD initiatives in the local paper and the publishing of reports.
Commissioner Amanda Clark commended Woolery for her work. City Manager Mike Graese said Woolery did such a good job in role administering the program because she “has a lot of care and consideration for people in our community.”
(606) 326-2653 |