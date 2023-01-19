ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission got to it bright and early to start laying the groundwork for a strategic plan for the city.
While the city has a comprehensive plan, Mayor Matt Perkins said a strategic plan is necessary to lay out a vision for the city over the long term.
At a work session held all day Thursday at the Highlands Museum, commissioners worked with a consultant to discuss the values and the visions they had for the city.
Gathered in a corner of an under-construction exhibit, the commission and city manager Mike Graese sat at the front of the room, while the heads of city departments sat in the back.
The facilitator explained that while most of the talking would be done by the policy makers, it was important to have department heads there to hear what visions they had for the city.
As the meeting went on, another moderator would take notes and notes and illustrations on a large piece of paper taped to the wall.
While most of the commission appeared to be enthusiastic about the plan, Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs said she wasn’t completely sold on it.
“I cringe every time I hear about a strategic plan, because in my experience it’s just a few wasted hours to produce a document that ends up sitting on a shelf,” Spriggs said. “I’m open to listen. I can’t say I’m happy to be here, but I’ll guess I’ll stay.”
Commissioner Amanda Clark stated she doesn’t want to see the plan sit on a shelf, either, but continuing without one “could cause us to flounder.”
Graese, a retired colonel, said his experience with strategic plans have shown they worked.
“Their centerpiece was a strategic plan,” he said. “If we don’t use it, it’s a waste time. But if you have a plan and use it effectively, it’s a great asset.”