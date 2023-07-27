ASHLAND The triple-digit heat index didn't deter the Ashland City Commission from dedicating the city's eighth new playground Thursday.
The commissioners — dressed in their finest as they had in less than an hour to squeeze it in prior to their regular meeting — braved the oppressive humidity in blazers and dress shirts. As all gathered for the event, Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs asked, "When is this starting?"
The new playground, at Wendell Banks Park, was dedicated in honor of the late commissioner's widow, Mary, who died earlier this week. Banks was the first Black person to serve on the Ashland City Commission.
Mayor Matt Perkins said the improvements at Wendell Banks Park — which saw the opening of a dog park last year — is part of an effort to revitalize the park located in one of the most residential areas of the city.
"This is our most heavily populated area, so we wanted to make sure we had a good, safe playground for kids to play on," Perkins said. "You can now take your dogs here and your children to play."
Commissioner Marty Gute, who's always passionate about public parks in Ashland, said he had fond memories of the park when it was a pool and later a ball field.
"It needed updated, so I'm happy we are able to provide this handicap-friendly playground for all our kids," he said.
And the heat didn't deter Lee Ann Reffitt from bringing her granddaughter to the park — making her one of the first children in the city to try it out.
"I'm from out Rush and I come here to babysit and we've seen this playground here and we were counting down the days to come here and let her play on it," she said. "We planned our day around it."
Perkins said he wanted to thank the parks department for "going above and beyond" in erecting the new playground.
