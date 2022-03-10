ASHLAND During public comments Thursday, the Ashland City Commission appeared hesitant about getting deeply involved in the effort to attach a vocational school to the Ashland Independent School system.
Dan Williams, an advocate for the effort, came before the commission to discuss issues in the budget reconciliation that would preclude Ashland from getting a $10 million grant for the vocational school. He said under the governor's proposed budget, there would be a loophole for Ashland to apply, while under the House’s budget, there would be no avenue for it.
Williams said it was imperative that Ashland have a vocational school in the independent school district in order to widen opportunities for youths graduating high school. Without the state grant, Williams said the city and the board of education need to see what solution could be found on the local level.
Commissioner Marty Gute said while he supports the effort, he wasn't going to “wring my hands if it doesn't happen.” Gute said Ashland does offer vocational tracts, and if one is not offered there, the student can go on to Boyd County.
Williams replied the issue with that is in order to enroll in the vocational programs at Boyd County, the student would have dis-enroll at Ashland.
Commissioner Josh Blanton, a plant manager at his day job, said he recognizes the need for good vocational training and he commended Williams for his passion on the issue.
“We have a vested interest in the city,” he said.
Mayor Matt Perkins said he had personally advocated for a vocational school at the school district while visiting with state senators in Frankfort. However, he said he did not want to overstep the boundaries between the city and the school board.
“We champion our kids as a board,” Perkins said.
Gute invited Williams to the budget work session in the future.
