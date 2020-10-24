EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the last in a series of six pieces featuring what transpired in the Ashland City Commission Candidates Q&A Session on Monday, Oct. 12, including fact-checks and context clarifications.
ASHLAND Ashland City Commission candidates gave a final, impassioned plea for votes to cap off the question and answer session held last Monday at the Paramount.
The event included candidates Josh Blanton, Beck Miller, Marty Gute, Amanda Clark, Gerald Thompson, Randy Memmer, Cheryl Spriggs and write-in candidate Bernice Henry.
During the concluding remarks, each double-downed on his or her case to serve on the Ashland City Commission.
The following consists of their comments in full.
HENRY: Thank you. I’d just like to thank you all for this opportunity this evening. I’ve enjoyed every moment of it. And what I want to tell those people who are listening out there, I’ve served this community in different aspects and volunteerism for decades. So I really feel good about that and I feel good about the fact that I have a lot I can teach to someone else, to share to someone else. You know, everyone has a story on their journey of life. I’ve worked very hard, I will do the very best I can to be the most fair that I can. I think I’m going to recognize every part of the community, not just one specific part. Infrastructure, business, I want to help the people within the community. And if we, unified, can work together, we can make this again a great, great community. It won’t be the Ashland of yesteryear. It will be a new Ashland.
MILLER: There’s so many good things about Ashland and that’s why we’re still here, that’s why we’re raising our family here. And that’s why I’m just tickled pink our granddaughter and our daughter decided to stay here. But we can’t overlook the negatives. We have to have a commissioner who is willing to address the negatives as well as the positives. So as your next commissioner, I want to battle the addiction problem, the homelessness. As a volunteer at the Salvation Army and the Community Kitchen, I work a lot with the people one-on-one who are affected by both of those issues and I listen to the stories. We have to tackle that. We have to tackle the blighted properties and we got to find some jobs. As a commissioner, I’m going to go to whatever extra mile I have to go to, I’m going to talk to who I have to talk to, when a resident calls, I’m going to be there.
GUTE: Like I want to reiterate, they say experience is the best teacher, and I don’t always agree with that. Evaluated experience is what I strive to bring to the commission each day that I serve. In other words, I’m able to bring experience and I’m able to change and evolve with new ideas, concepts and technologies to do what’s right and in the best interests of the city and its people. If it means amending ordinances and consulting with a new set of eyes sometimes — for instance, the Roger Brooks study for downtown revitalization. Our family had a business down there for 75 years and after this study — we never had a study like that and actually followed through with it. I think we have momentum. Every day you can find me at one of three places: the ball field, the city or my church. These are my three circles of influence and at each of these venues, it takes a team to make it successful. I’m a team player. We have a great team of employees at the city and a good team on the commission and I would like to ask you once again to let me serve on that team and I covet your vote on Nov. 3.
CLARK: Thank you. My very first city official training with the Kentucky League of Cities, they told us our quote should be, “I’m in the quality-of-life business.” And that’s what we do as commissioners: the quality-of-life business. We are responsible for how you perceive where you live, in really simple terms. And when I entered public office, I did it because I wanted to make a difference in the future of my children. I’m very proud of my boys; in fact, my 16-year-old is about to play in the district tournament in just a few minutes, so I got to get there after this. I do all of this for them. I do all of this for your children because their future is important to me. We’ve made great, great, great strides and I would really like two more years to keep that rolling.
THOMPSON: I want to thank you all for supporting this discussion. This is a difficult forum to manage and I think we all recognize you’ve done it wonderfully. This is a trip. Thank you. I’m about reaching out. I am grateful for the achievements that the commission has made up to date, especially in the last five years, but we got to get our eyes out of our belly button. Off of Winchester Avenue, out of The District. We got to get out into the county, out into this five-county region. That’s where our people live. The door is open. Eric Chaney has already made a move towards the commission, inviting us to join together to develop the county and the city as a business and a social and cultural opportunity.
BLANTON: Thank you all for having this event I appreciate it and all you do. I had the opportunity and the pleasure to hear coach (Jason) Mays speak from the Tomcat basketball team last week and he spoke a lot about the culture of the basketball team, which we hear sometimes. He spoke a lot about how each individual person can really make a difference and has made a difference on that team. I’ve been thinking about how that applies to the city and I wholeheartedly believe that one person, two people, a small group of people can change the culture of the city. I absolutely believe that because I’ve been a part of that. I’ve been a part of that for years working in the city in different capacities. I serve on boards and things like that. But it’s not about boards, it’s about having a passion for the city and carrying that forward. I combine education and experience with manufacturing, and all of that is great, but I really care about this city and I’ll never cease working for it.
MEMMER: I also want to thank you all for having this forum. It’s probably the best conducted I have ever been in and I’ve been in a lot of them. This is a service position. We are responsible for taxpayer money. They expect us to spend it responsibly. I wish to bring my experience as a business man to the city because I have spent my last 40 years creating jobs and I wish to do that in the future. If you’re not happy with the tax base that we have here, if you’re not happy with the payroll taxes, if you’re not happy with the utility taxes, then it’s time for a clean slate. Let’s bring some new people in and let’s try some new ideas, try to get things moving in the right direction. That’s what I stand for.
SPRIGGS: I want to thank you all too for having this forum. It was very well done and I appreciate all the effort that went into it. Those of you out there who know me know how hard I work for the citizens and the taxpayers, all the citizens of Ashland, even when I’m not on the commission. When I was a commissioner, however, I did have community meetings at the library so people could come to me with issues I could help them solve. And with ideas. I don’t have all the ideas and I don’t claim to. I love it when people come to me with ideas because we can work together to make those things happen. I believe in Ashland and everything we talked about up here today is important. It’s about dealing with all of these. When you’re a commissioner, you don’t just work on one thing. You have to be multi-faceted and listen to the people who elect you. So thank you for electing me No. 1 in the primary and please vote for me on Nov. 3.
(606) 326-2653 |